Indian-origin man from Punjab shot dead in Canada; Cops suspect targeted killing

In a recent development, an Indian-origin man from Ludhiana, Punjab, was shot dead in Surrey, Canada, on Friday (June 7). The victim is identified as Yuvraj Goyal (28) and had moved to Canada in 2019 on a student visa. He had recently acquired Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) status.

Yuvraj worked as a sales executive and had no known criminal record. His father, Rajesh Goyal, runs a firewood business, while his mother, Shakun Goyal, is a homemaker. The motive behind the murder remains under investigation, according to the Royal Canadian Police.

The incident occurred on June 7 at 8:46 am, when the Surrey Police received a call reporting a shooting in the 900-block of 164 Street in Surrey, British Columbia. Upon arrival, officers found Yuvraj deceased at the scene. Four suspects have been taken into custody.

The suspects, identified as Manvir Basram (23), Sahib Basra (20), and Harkirat Jhutty (23) from Surrey, and Keilon Francois (20) from Ontario, have been charged with first-degree murder.

"We are thankful for the hard work of the Surrey RCMP, Air 1, and Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), but there is still more work to be done. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators remain dedicated to determining why Goyal was the victim of this homicide," said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the shooting was targeted, although the exact reasons behind Yuvraj's killing are still being explored, Pierotti added.

