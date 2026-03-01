Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns of more strikes on Iran and urges citizens to overthrow the regime. The warning follows a joint US-Israel operation that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, triggering widespread regional retaliation by Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned that Israel will continue targeting Iran with more strikes and called on Iranians to unify and free themselves of the regime. In a video address, the Israeli PM said, "In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets of the terrorist regime. We will create the conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves from the chains of tyranny. And for this reason, I address you once again: O citizens of Iran, do not let this opportunity slip away." در روزهای آینده ما به هزاران هدف رژیم تروریستی ضربه خواهیم زد. ما شرایطو برای مردم شجاع ایران فراهم خواهیم کرد تا خود را از زنجیرهای استبداد رها کنن. و به همین دلیل من دوباره خطاب به شما میگم: ای شهروندان ایران این فرصت رو از دست ندهید. این فرصتی‌ست که فقط یه بار در هر نسل پیش… pic.twitter.com/JILOEzFjEx — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2026

"This is an opportunity that comes only once in every generation. Do not sit idle, because your moment will arrive soon. The moment when you must take to the streets, come to the streets in your millions to finish the job, to overthrow the regime of terror that has embittered your lives. Your suffering and sacrifices will not be in vain," Netanyahu said.

He added that help had arrived. "The help you have longed for has now arrived. Help has arrived, and now the time has come to unite for a historic mission. O citizens of Iran, Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baluchis--Now is the time to unite your forces to overthrow the regime and secure your future," he said.

US-Israel Launch 'Operation Roaring Lion'

Israel and US launched Operation Roaring Lion/ Operation Epic Fury in coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities targeting Iranian military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. Large explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities.

Iran Retaliates Across the Region

US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were done to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon". Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

Fresh Strikes and Regional Tensions

On Sunday, Israel said it had launched fresh attacks on "the heart of Tehran". Meanwhile, US air defences intercepted a drone over a military base near Erbil International Airport in Iraq, according to security sources quoted by Al Jazeera.

Iran, meanwhile attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targetted an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. The Gulf Cooperation Council head, Jasem al-Budaiwi condemned as a "serious violation and a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security." He described these actions as "unacceptable provocations" that "undermine stability" in the Gulf and stressed the need for restraint and respect for international law.

Israel Vows to Continue Strikes

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says the strikes on Iran "will continue for as long as necessary" and will not stop "before the objectives are achieved" as reported in the Times of Israel. (ANI)