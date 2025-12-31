A Malayali man who went to Canada hospital with chest pain, died of a heart attack after waiting for eight hours. His wife, Niharika Sreekumar, is fighting for justice, alleging that hospital's negligence caused her husband's death.

The wife of Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old man of Malayali origin who died after waiting for about eight hours outside a hospital emergency room in Canada due to alleged non-cooperation of hospital staff, is now demanding justice.

On December 22, Prashant Sreekumar reached Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton complaining of severe chest pain and loss of vision in one eye.

He had an ECG at the hospital and was given some Tylenol for the pain, but the nurses asked him to wait until they could check his blood pressure. After waiting for more than eight hours, when Prashant was called into the treatment area, he collapsed from a heart attack within moments, local media reported.

"I thought he was just collapsing, but he was actually dying," Prashant's wife, Niharika Sreekumar, told The Globe and Mail. "His body was cold. I tried to pump his heart, but nothing happened. He never came back." The children have not yet recovered from the shock. Niharika also shared her concerns about raising three children alone.

Speaking to CBC News, she said their second son wakes up crying every night. "His bedsheet is soaked in tears every night," "'I want to go to dad' was the youngest son's demand. I told him, 'Son, dad won't come back. He has become a star in the sky. He was a very good man, and God gave him a promotion to be a star.'"

Niharika is demanding justice for her husband's death, alleging that everyone at the Grey Nuns Hospital killed her husband. She also claimed that both she and her husband are taxpayers in Canada, yet they did not receive justice. "We are all Canadian citizens. We have worked in this country and paid a lot of taxes, and when Prashant needed medical help once, he didn't get it," Niharika added in another interview with Postmedia. Reports say she demanded justice for herself and Prashant.

