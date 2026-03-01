Israel says Iran's aggression targets 8 regional nations. After joint US-Israel strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is reportedly killed, sparking celebrations in Iran and retaliation threats from the Revolutionary Guards.

Israel's Stance on Iranian Aggression

Israel's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein on Sunday highlighted that the Iranian regime's aggression extends across the Middle East, noting that several nations have been targeted by Tehran's military actions. Addressing a press conference, Marmorstein stated, "The Iranian regime is attacking the entire region, eight countries, I repeat, eight countries in the region were attacked by ballistic missiles of Iran, not only Israel."

He further emphasised that the threat posed by the leadership in Tehran is not limited to any single state, saying, "Arab countries are targeted by Iranian regime missiles, and we say it very clear, we don't have any fight, any quarrel with the Iranian people."

On the matter of regime change and the ongoing military objectives, the spokesperson referenced the stance of the Israeli leadership. "Prime Minister Netanyahu was very clear on this. The objective of this operation is to remove an existential threat from the Iranian regime, and we will do this, this operation, in order to meet this target," Marmorstein said.

He added that the ultimate goal involves the future of the Iranian population, asserting, "And we will be enabling condition for the Iranian people to make their fate, better, and to be free."

Joint US-Israel Strikes and Khamenei's Reported Death

These remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion/ Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Iranian state media also reported that Ali Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in the Israeli-US strikes. However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself. Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning.

Iran Vows Retaliation, Launches Attacks

Iran has vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel in retaliation. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has pledges revenge and says it has launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv.

Strikes by Iran have been reported in Dubai in the UAE, Qatar's capital Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Iran said it was targetting US bases in the region. An oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman and airlines cancelled and and diverting flights in and around the West Asian region.

After Saturday's strikes Israel on Sunday said it is attacking targets "in the heart of Tehran."

Celebrations Reported Inside Iran

International media outlets carried visuals and reports of public reactions inside Iran. CNN reported celebrations in several cities, with whistling, cheering and slogans of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" heard on the streets.

Further documenting these reactions, Fox News posted a video reporting that Iranians were celebrating the death of Khamenei on the streets of Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj, Iran.

Former spokesperson for the state of Israel Eylon A Levy also shared a video on X, writing, "Iranian women are dancing in the streets--without hair coverings--after hearing that Israel killed the tyrant Khamenei. So many Western leaders should feel ashamed at their cowardly response this morning. We will all remember."

Adding to the reports of celebration, Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad posted another video with the message, "A video of Iranian people celebrating inside Iran, Am I dreaming? Hello, new world."

US President Trump on Khamenei's Death

Earlier, US President Trump announced the death of Khamenei, calling it justice for the people of Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS."

The US President further noted that military actions would persist, stating, "The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD."

Iran Mourns, Focus Shifts to Succession

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.

Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence.

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities such as Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety.

Attention is now focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor, amid speculation about potential candidates and the implications for Iran's future leadership. (ANI)