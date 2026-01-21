Activists across the US protested on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's second term. They slammed his policies on tariffs, immigration, and foreign relations, accusing him of eroding decades of goodwill and putting America in danger.

As US President Donald Trump completed one year of his second term, activists across the US demonstrated against his various policies, which they believed have "ripped all the goodwill" that Washington built over the years. The protestors expressed their displeasure through various creative outlets, including placards, effigies, and clothing.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protestors slam Trump's policies

In one year, Trump's administration has come under fire over its policies, such as threatening countries with tariffs, uncontrolled usage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to crack down on illegal immigrants and distancing the US from global organisations like the WTO, UN and NATO. Speaking with ANI, a protestor said that the US has "come under assault" and is completely losing its way.

'Completely losing our way'

Criticising Trump over his attempts to acquire Greenland, a protestor said he is "trying to start a world war" and break the NATO alliance. "I am here because, for over a year now, our country has been under assault, which has resulted in us completely losing our way. And it's got to end. We have military in our streets, military kidnapping and killing people right in front of us. We have a president who, as far as I can figure, is trying to start a world war as he attempts to take over sovereign territory and break the NATO alliance. We're here to try to stop all this insanity. People need to get out in the streets all over this country, but especially here in DC," protestor told ANI.

Another protestor, Lisa Finn, said, "One of the saddest parts of what is happening in our country is that we have developed allies for decades and we have friends in the world; and that is being eroded right now. Other countries can't trust us, and I totally understand why they shouldn't be trusting us, and that's going to be doing damage for decades to come in the geopolitical system of our world."

'Turning his back on allies'

Another protestor called out Trump's tariff policy, accusing him of "turning his back" to US allies. "Tariffs are a horrible policy. This government has turned its back on the allies that we have had for almost half a century, and we betrayed them. We are putting America in great danger. He (US President Donald Trump) does not care about the American people and the world," a protestor told ANI.

"It feels unfortunate for America to have placed itself in the position of a pariah, where we have ripped all the goodwill which we have built over the years," another protestor said.

Trump highlights achievements

Meanwhile, Trump highlighted his achievements on the first anniversary of his second term as US President in a press briefing. "This is the first anniversary, January 20th. It's been an amazing period of time. These are the accomplishments of what we've produced. I could stand here and read it for a week, and we wouldn't be finished. But we've done more than any other administration has done by far. In terms of military, in terms of ending wars, in terms of completing wars, nobody's really seen very much like it, " he said.