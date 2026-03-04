Middle East expert Waiel Awwad criticised Israel's warning to target Iran's next Supreme Leader, calling it their 'style' and 'survival'. He called the threat a 'cowardly act' and said Iran's leadership would not be intimidated by it.

Middle East expert Waiel Awwad on Wednesday criticised Israel's warning that it would target whoever becomes Iran's next Supreme Leader, stating that it was Israel's style and "their survival". Speaking to ANI amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Awwad took a jibe at the Israelis, stating that they are the "best people who can assassinate leaders in the world."

When asked about the statement made by Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, warning that any leader appointed by the Iranian regime to replace the late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will be a "target for elimination", Awwad said, "This is their style, this is their survival. They have been assassinating; what else can they do? They are the best people in the world who can assassinate leaders in the world, and they have done it earlier, and they will do it again."

He further alleged that such threats would not intimidate Iran's leadership, while calling the rhetoric a "cowardly act", and contrasted it with what he described as Khamenei's public presence even during heightened tensions. "And even he is not afraid; nothing is going to scare him. Even the father, even when Khamenei was actually assassinated, he wasn't hiding in the bunker like the Prime Minister of Israel. He was just sitting and doing his work in his own office. This is a cowardly act, what they are talking about," he added.

Tensions Escalate After Khamenei's Death

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its fifth day. Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening them to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

Speculation over Iran's Next Supreme Leader

On the appointment of the new Supreme Leader, Awwad stated that before the demise of Khamenei, three potential successors had already been named, and notably, his son was not among them. "Before the demise of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, actually, he had already named three successors. He said even his son's name was not there," Awwad said.

However, he added that following the assassination, a sympathy wave within Iran could influence the leadership transition. "Because of the sympathy wave, there is a chance his son could emerge as successor, though it is not a tradition in Iran in this way," he added.

His statement comes amid reports that Khamenei's son Mojtaba will be chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme Leader. However, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai refuted the claims, stating, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied."

Awwad mentioned that former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was another possible contender, noting that the selection would depend on internal processes. "It all depends on the election. He has to gain at least two-thirds of the clerics' Majlis to be elected," Awwad said.

Iran Rules Out US Negotiations

On Iran's ruling out negotiations with the US, Awwad said Iran had made its position clear from the outset. "You [the US] started this war, but we will end this war on our own terms. So, therefore, there is no question of negotiation," he said.

The remarks come amid rapidly escalating hostilities in the region, with heightened concerns over further retaliatory actions and the future political direction of Iran following the death of its Supreme Leader. (ANI)