Global Leaders, Diplomats Extend Holi Greetings

French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday extended Holi wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Replying to PM Modi's post on X on Holi, Macron said in Hindi "Happy Holi, my friend!" होली की शुभकामनाएं, मेरे दोस्त! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 4, 2026

PM Modi had extended his wishes saying, "The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the great specialty of this celebration. The way colors of joy scatter everywhere, visible on all sides, fills everyone with exuberance and delight. The distinct shoots, charming and auspicious, adorned with tender beauty, resplendent with massive leaves gleaming white from pollen-laden filaments, bursting forth like flowers. Songs swelling with the deep rhythm of the fifth note, wild and flute-filled, as if the festival of love reborn, the creepers playfully reveling."

US Envoy in India

US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor on Wednesday Visited the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha Akshardham temple on the occasion. In a post on X, he said, "A perfect first stop for Holi! Visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham temple with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and U.S. Space Command General Whiting. This extraordinary temple showcases India's spiritual heritage and enduring values. Wishing everyone a very HAPPY HOLI!" A perfect first stop for Holi! Visited the @baps Swaminarayan Akshardham temple with @DeputySecState Landau and @US_SpaceCom General Whiting. This extraordinary temple showcases India’s spiritual heritage and enduring values. @DelhiAkshardham Wishing everyone a very HAPPY HOLI! pic.twitter.com/nGgtZDK2yB — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 4, 2026

Embassy of Finland

The Embassy of Finland in India also celebrated Holi in Mumbai and Delhi. "Our Team Finland colleagues in New Delhi and Mumbai stepped away from their desks to join the festivities of Holi! Seeing both offices covered in such vibrant colors is a wonderful reminder of the joy this festival brings. From all of us at the Embassy and the Consulate General: Have a safe, bright, and Happy Holi!" Our #TeamFinland colleagues in #NewDelhi and #Mumbai stepped away from their desks to join the festivities of #Holi! Seeing both offices covered in such vibrant colors is a wonderful reminder of the joy this festival brings. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HCOWxzgAbm — Finland in India (@FinlandinIndia) March 3, 2026

Australian Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in his statement on Wednesday, extended Holi greetings, saying that Holi is a time to come together in celebration of shared history, heritage and traditions. Happy Holi! pic.twitter.com/lfKi9EIpqW — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 3, 2026

Japanese Ambassador and Embassy

Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan to India, celebrated Holi in the embassy premises. In a post on X, Ono said, "Celebrating my second Holi at the Embassy. It was a joy to share colors and flowers with my colleagues, experiencing once again the warmth and vibrancy of this beautiful festival. We're all covered in colors! Happy Holi!" Celebrating my second Holi at the Embassy 🌈 It was a joy to share colors and flowers with my colleagues, experiencing once again the warmth and vibrancy of this beautiful festival. We’re all covered in colors! Happy Holi! 🎉#holi2026 pic.twitter.com/0ZZ3qSY5r5 — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) March 4, 2026

The Embassy of Japan in India posted how they made 'gujiya', sweets eaten during Holi. "Making gujiya at the Embassy ahead of Holi. We had great fun preparing these festive sweets together -- a beloved treat enjoyed across India during Holi -- and they turned out delicious! All set for the celebrations -- can't wait for Holi tomorrow!" Making gujiya at the Embassy ahead of Holi ✨ We had great fun preparing these festive sweets together — a beloved treat enjoyed across India during Holi — and they turned out delicious! All set for the celebrations — can’t wait for Holi tomorrow! 🌈🎉 pic.twitter.com/2VXeHztzLa — Embassy of Japan in India (@JapaninIndia) March 3, 2026

Understanding the Festival of Holi

India immersed itself in joy and happiness with cheerful celebrations of Holi. From temple towns to metropolitan cities, people enjoyed the festivities by exchanging sweets, applying colour (gulal), offering prayers, and celebrating the victory of good over evil. Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)