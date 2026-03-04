UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned Iranian strikes on Riyadh, including an attack on the US Embassy, as 'unacceptable'. She accused Iran of targeting civilians and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia amid escalating West Asia tensions.

UK Foreign Secretary and Labour MP Yvette Cooper condemned the reported Iranian strikes on Riyadh, including an attack targeting the US Embassy, terming them "completely unacceptable". In a post on X on Tuesday, the UK Foreign Secretary said the attacks were reckless and destabilising and accused Iran of targeting innocent civilians. "Iranian strikes on Riyadh, including on the US Embassy, are completely unacceptable. We condemn these reckless and destabilising attacks that target innocent civilians," she stated in her post. Cooper further expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and regional partners amid the escalating tensions in West Asia. "We stand with Saudi Arabia and our other partners across the region in the face of these attacks," her post added.

Drone Attack Hits US Embassy in Riyadh

Her remarks come as a CIA station inside the US Embassy compound in Riyadh was hit in a drone attack, as reported by Fox News, citing sources. Two drones caused structural damage and smoke inside the compound, officials said.

Fire Near US Consulate in Dubai

Earlier, amid escalating tensions in West Asia following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran, a fire broke out near the premises of the US Consulate General in Dubai late Tuesday night, following a suspected drone strike, which was later successfully contained.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office wrote, "The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai and said that all personnel were accounted for after the incident.

Iran Retaliates After US-Israel Strike

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its fifth day. Tehran's counter-strikes have also targeted American military bases and Israeli assets throughout the region, with Israel also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening it to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah. (ANI)