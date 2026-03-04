US Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman met in Dhaka, reaffirming their commitment to bolstering bilateral and economic ties. Kapur praised the recent election and congratulated the new government.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Paul Kapur, met with the Bangladesh Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today during his two-day visit to Dhaka. During the discussion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, including economic engagements, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Rahman emphasised the 'Bangladesh First' policy of the current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. He further highlighted Bangladesh's approach to maintaining robust relations with regional and global partners to promote national interests and shared prosperity.

US Applauds Election, Reaffirms Stronger Ties

"Assistant Secretary Kapur expressed happiness at the peaceful, free and festive general election in Bangladesh and felicitated the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on the assumption of its responsibilities. He also mentioned the congratulatory letter of US President Donald Trump addressed to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and expressed the confidence that the ties between two countries will grow stronger in the coming days," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Assistant Secretary Kapur also underscored the importance of implementing the provisions of the agreement on Reciprocal Trade to foster greater bilateral trade and investment. The Foreign Minister reiterated the Government's commitment to policy continuity, particularly in the economic domain", it added.

Regional Crises on the Agenda

Middle East Conflict

The recent escalation in the Middle East came up during the exchange. The Foreign Minister stressed the need for exercising restraint by all parties and urged early resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomatic means in order to minimise loss of life and prevent further destabilisation in the region and beyond.

Rohingya Issue

The two sides also discussed the Rohingya issue. The Foreign Minister thanked the United States for its continued humanitarian support for the Rohingyas and sought sustained international support for a durable solution to the crisis. Both sides expressed optimism that regular high-level (ANI)