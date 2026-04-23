President Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the envoys of four countries at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She also met with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae Myung, discussing bilateral cooperation and strengthening of ties.

Envoys of Four Nations Present Credentials

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted credentials from the envoys of four countries, at a ceremonial event held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, according to the President's Secretariat. Those who presented their credentials included Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Vithaya Xayavong; Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Emilie Ayaza Mushobekwa; High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia, Wing Commander Alex Lunyazo Tukuhupwele (Retd.) and Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Antonio Serifo Embalo. The credential presentation ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, marks the formal accreditation of the envoys to represent their respective countries in India.

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President Murmu Holds Talks with South Korean President

In terms of prior diplomatic engagements, earlier on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu received Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour. Welcoming President Myung on his first visit to India, the President appreciated him for his significant contributions to strengthening India-Korea bilateral relations, particularly as Chair of the Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group. As per a statement from the President's Secretariat, she had said that the visit, within the first year of his presidency, reflected the importance he attaches to our relationship.

Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

The President had said that both India and Korea are vibrant democracies that share common values. She was happy to note the recently established India-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament of India. She said that this would promote dialogue and exchanges between the Indian Parliament and the Korean National Assembly, further strengthening mutual understanding and trust.

Broadening Economic and Sectoral Cooperation

The President was happy to note that both sides have set an ambitious agenda for bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including shipbuilding, port development, digital cooperation, small and medium enterprises, steel, education, research, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

She also had noted that both sides had adopted a Joint Declaration to resume negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). She said that India looks forward to advancing mutually beneficial trade relations and strengthening cooperation with Korea in areas such as AI, semiconductors, electronics, clean energy, services and tourism, the statement highlighted.

Exploring Future Collaboration and Green Energy

The President had said that India has skill, speed, and scale, while Korea has expertise in high-tech manufacturing. By combining our strengths, we can create numerous opportunities for our youth.

The President had said that India and Korea should explore opportunities for cooperation in green and clean energy, as well as other climate technologies, to secure a sustainable future for humanity.

The statement had mentioned that the two leaders agreed that close cooperation between India and Korea can bring immense benefits to our people, and both have much to learn from each other. Our people can benefit by working together in areas such as environment, innovation, education, skill development, and technology. (ANI)