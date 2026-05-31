Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza claims PoJK and PoGB face a worsening crisis. He highlights health worker protests over unmet demands and a planned general strike, citing widespread public dissatisfaction and systematic exploitation.

Political activist from Pakistani-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has alleged that PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are witnessing a worsening political, economic and humanitarian crisis, with widespread public dissatisfaction fuelling plans for large-scale protests in the coming weeks.

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Protests and Grievances in PoJK

Speaking on the current situation in the region, Mirza claimed that health workers in PoJK spent the Eid al-Adha holidays protesting on the streets instead of celebrating with their families.

According to him, the workers have been demanding salary increases, pension benefits and permanent employment status despite serving in the health sector for more than three decades.

He alleged that the government had accepted their demands during negotiations four months ago and had even issued a notification confirming the agreement. However, he claimed that no meaningful implementation has followed, prompting workers to continue their demonstrations.

Mirza said the grievances extend far beyond the health sector, describing what he called "systematic exploitation" across various segments of society in PoJK.

General Strike and Political Concerns

He noted that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has put forward 31 demands, has warned of a major escalation if authorities fail to act.

According to Mirza, the committee has announced plans for a general strike on June 9, accompanied by marches from different parts of the region converging on Muzaffarabad.

He further alleged that local elections expected this month have been delayed without explanation, raising concerns about democratic governance in the territory.

Energy Crisis Cripples PoGB

Turning to PoGB, Mirza claimed that residents are enduring severe electricity shortages, with some areas experiencing up to 20 to 22 hours of load-shedding daily.

He argued that the energy crisis has crippled small businesses, workshops and local industries, leaving thousands of daily wage workers without stable incomes.

The activist said many families are struggling to survive, with some allegedly withdrawing their children from schools because they can no longer afford educational expenses in PoGB.