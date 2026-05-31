Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, marked Vesak on a rare 'blue moon' day with a message of peace. The UN recognises Vesak as the day Buddha was born, attained enlightenment, and passed away, celebrating Buddhism's contribution.

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Sunday marked the occassion of Vesak with a message of peace and enlightenment, coinciding with a rare "blue moon" day. In a post on X, the High Commission of Singapore in India, through its official handle "Singapore in India," conveyed greetings on the auspicious Buddhist festival, and said, "On this bluemoon day, we celebrate Buddha's day or #vesak. May today brings lasting peace and enlightenment to the world." On this #bluemoon day, we celebrate Buddha's day or #vesak. May today brings lasting peace and enlightenment to the world. 🙏HC Wong#VesakDay #BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/qobxXuJPCl — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) May 31, 2026

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Significance of Vesak

According to the official website of the United Nations (UN), "Vesak", the Day of the Full Moon in May, is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. It was on the Day of Vesak two and a half millennia ago, in the year 623 B.C., that the Buddha was born. It was also on the Day of Vesak that the Buddha attained enlightenment, and it was on the Day of Vesak that the Buddha, in his eightieth year, passed away. The General Assembly, by its resolution 54/115 of 1999, recognised the Day of Vesak internationally to acknowledge the contribution that Buddhism, one of the oldest religions in the world, has made for over two and a half millennia and continues to make to the spirituality of humanity. This day is commemorated annually at the UN Headquarters and other UN offices, in consultation with the relevant UN offices and with permanent missions, which also wish to be consulted.

High Commissioner's Recent Engagements

Earlier on May 15, Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, expressed grief over the loss of lives caused by severe storms and extreme weather in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Bareilly. In a post on X, Wong said he was "shocked and saddened" by the deaths caused by the sudden storm and extended condolences to the affected families. "Shocked and saddened by the news of the loss of lives in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after the sudden storm. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families," High Commisioner Wong said in the post.

Meanwhile, on May 12, Simon Wong extended his heartfelt congratulations to Himanta Biswa Sarma as he began his second stint as the Chief Minister of Assam. Simon Wong, in a social media post, underscored the partnership between Singapore and the northeastern state, anticipating a period of advancement under the re-elected leadership. Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong, in a post on X, said, "Big congratulations to our dear friend #himantabiswa. Your new term as Chief Minister will no doubt propel Assam to greater heights. As your trusted friend, we will stand by Assam as always." (ANI)