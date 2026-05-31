Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz hailed the capture of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon as a major strategic achievement, confirming that Israeli forces have crossed the Litani River to expand military operations against Hezbollah.

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, on Sunday hailed the capture of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon as a major strategic achievement, announcing that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and expanded military operations against Hezbollah positions north of the river.

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In a post on X, Katz said the operation coincided with the anniversary of the 1982 Battle of Beaufort during the Peace for Galilee War, describing the latest military action as a symbolic return to a site deeply associated with Israeli military history. 44 שנים אחרי קרב הגבורה על הבופור, וביום האזכרה לחללי מלחמת שלום הגליל ובהם חיילי גולני שנפלו בקרב על הבופור - לוחמי צה"ל ובראשם חטיבת גולני, שבו אל פסגת הבופור והניפו עליה מחדש את דגל ישראל ואת דגל גולני. בהנחיית ראש הממשלה נתניהו ובהנחייתי, צה"ל הרחיב את התמרון בלבנון, חצה את… pic.twitter.com/NjtlYSZqu4 — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 31, 2026

Katz on 'Symbolic Return' and Strategic Gain

"44 years after the heroic battle for the Beaufort, and on the memorial day for the fallen of the Peace for Galilee War, including Golani Brigade soldiers who fell in the battle for the Beaufort - IDF fighters, led by the Golani Brigade, returned to the peak of the Beaufort and raised the flag of Israel and the flag of Golani over it once again," Katz said.

The Israeli Defence Minister revealed that under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and himself, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had expanded their manoeuvre in Lebanon, crossed the Litani River and seized the Beaufort Ridge.

"At the direction of Prime Minister Netanyahu and at my direction, the IDF expanded the manoeuvre in Lebanon, crossed the Litani River, and captured the Beaufort ridge - one of the most important strategic points for defending the settlements of the Galilee and safeguarding the security of our forces. Today, the veil of secrecy imposed on the operation to prevent information from reaching the enemy has been lifted," he said.

'A Clear Message to Our Enemies'

Katz described the capture as a warning to Israel's "enemies", saying, "This is a clear message to our enemies: whoever threatens Israeli citizens will lose their strategic assets one after another. I salute the Golani fighters and all IDF fighters who wrote another chapter of Israeli heroism in the place where our heroes fell for the homeland."

He also praised Israeli troops involved in the operation, adding, " I salute the Golani fighters and all IDF fighters who wrote another chapter of Israeli heroism in the place where our heroes fell for the homeland."

Emphasising that military operations remain ongoing, Katz said, "The campaign is not yet over. The IDF is strong, and we are all determined to crush Hezbollah's power and complete the mission: ensuring security for the residents of the North."

IDF Confirms Operation Goals

Earlier, the IDF, in a post on X, said that it had launched an operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in southern Lebanon "in order to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, eliminate terrorists and remove direct threats to Israeli civilians." https://x.com/IDF/status/20609271292780954

According to the Israeli military, the operation was aimed at establishing operational control over the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area while "degrading Hezbollah & dismantling terrorist infrastructure that was established on the ridge under Iranian direction".

"From Beaufort Ridge, Hezbollah terrorists managed military & combat activities and carried out numerous attacks," the IDF said.

The military further confirmed that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and expanded operations against Hezbollah targets north of the river, adding that "the operation is currently expanding to additional areas." (ANI)