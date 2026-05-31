A Nigerian boy has captured the internet’s attention after building a fully functional miniature washing machine using nothing more than cardboard, plastic bottles, and a handful of everyday materials, proving it worked by washing a piece of cloth on camera.

A Nigerian boy has captured the internet’s attention after building a fully functional miniature washing machine using nothing more than cardboard, plastic bottles, and a handful of everyday materials, proving it worked by washing a piece of cloth on camera.

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The viral video was shared by Smartician, a 17-year-old content creator from Nigeria who transforms ordinary household items into impressive DIY inventions.

The clip begins with a straightforward challenge. When asked, “Can you make a washing machine?”, Smartician replied, “Okay, challenge accepted."

The teenager then assembled the miniature appliance from scratch, cutting and shaping cardboard, repurposing plastic bottles, wiring components together, and carefully designing each section with remarkable precision.

After completing the build, Smartician moved on to what he called the “actual test.” Holding up a small cloth, he placed it inside the tiny washing machine, added soap, and pressed a button.

The cardboard machine sprang into action. Water began filling the unit automatically before the miniature drum started rotating, successfully washing the cloth inside.

“Yo, it’s actually washing,” he said in the clip as his invention came to life.

Smartician then revealed a fully functional spinning compartment designed to remove excess water and accelerate the drying process. After transferring the cloth into the spinner and letting it run, he proudly displayed the outcome, showing that the fabric had been cleaned and dried far more efficiently.

The video, captioned, “I made a washing machine from cardboard,” quickly went viral, with viewers praising both the invention and the young mind behind it.

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Many social media users described Smartician as a genius, expressing disbelief that he had managed to create a working washing machine entirely from scratch using such simple, low-cost materials.