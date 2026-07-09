In Melbourne, PM Modi used cricket analogies to describe India-Australia ties. Alongside PM Albanese, he condemned terror, pledged enhanced security cooperation, and announced a landmark atomic cooperation agreement to boost the strategic partnership.

Employing a masterful blend of cultural diplomacy and strategic signalling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday creatively batted for closer ties between New Delhi and Canberra, invoking sharp cricket analogies to map out the rapidly evolving bilateral narrative. Addressing a joint press conference alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, PM Modi emphasised that the sport serves as an enduring bridge of communication between the two Commonwealth democracies, cleverly mirroring the mechanics of the game with high-stakes diplomacy.

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"Today, as we are in Melbourne, the sporting capital of the world, not talking about sports would be like winning the toss in a cricket match but never starting the game. Cricket is a diplomatic language in India-Australia relations," PM Modi stated. The Prime Minister further contextualised the operational pace and structural depth of the ongoing administrative engagements through the prism of the sport's popular formats. PM Modi added, "In many ways, our meetings are like a game of cricket: our agenda is as focused as a One Day International, our decisions are as swift as a T20 match, and our partnership is as enduring and deep as a Test match."

Future Sports Cooperation

Looking ahead at institutional sports management and commercial ventures, PM Modi highlighted that the two nations are slated to host major sporting events, a factor that will naturally yield expansive institutional and commercial synergy. "In the coming years, both our countries will host major sporting events such as the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. This will not only strengthen our sporting cooperation but also create numerous opportunities for investment in sports infrastructure," PM Modi observed.

Unified Stance Against Terrorism

Shifting the focus to hard-nosed security concerns, a joint statement issued following the high-level India-Australia Annual Summit revealed a unified, uncompromising front against cross-border violence. Both leaders explicitly condemned the recent terror attacks at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the violent incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

The two leaders strongly decried transnational radicalism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, urging the international community to dismantle terror networks with absolute urgency. They underscored the vital importance of all countries combating the threat of terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner, specifically demanding decisive action against globally proscribed terrorists and terror entities. This includes individuals and groups formally blacklisted by the United Nations Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee, alongside their various regional proxies, affiliates, sponsors, and financiers.

Enhanced Intelligence and Counter-Radicalisation Efforts

Recognising the immediate need to enhance operational intelligence-sharing to counter these existential asymmetric threats, PM Modi and Prime Minister Albanese committed to boosting real-time information exchange regarding regional security concerns. Furthermore, both administrations pledged to explore fresh avenues for institutional collaboration to aggressively counter radicalisation. The shared mandate will target online radicalisation, violent extremism conducive to terrorism, the dangerous exploitation of new and emerging technologies for malicious purposes, terrorism financing networks, and emerging threats targeting critical national infrastructure and the vast maritime domain.

Strategic Breakthroughs and Nuclear Cooperation

The security and cultural frameworks reinforced during the summit coincide with monumental strategic breakthroughs. Earlier during the high-stakes bilateral deliberations, PM Modi had announced that India and Australia had sealed a landmark agreement in the field of atomic cooperation, adding a vital strategic nuclear dimension to their rapidly accelerating partnership.

The Prime Minister's ongoing visit is expected to further accelerate the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which serves as the foundational framework governing bilateral relations between the two countries. PM Modi arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday for the crucial second leg of his three-nation visit, receiving a grand ceremonial welcome at the airport immediately after concluding a highly productive visit to Indonesia. (ANI)