India and Australia launched a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (2026) during PM Modi's visit, bolstering their partnership. They aim to accelerate defence ties and deepen cooperation on maritime security for a stable Indo-Pacific.

India and Australia on Thursday unveiled the Australia-India Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (2026), committing to accelerate their defence and security partnership and deepen cooperation across maritime security, defence industries, critical technologies, counter-terrorism and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific.

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The declaration which was issued during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, reaffirmed the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and outlined an ambitious roadmap for closer strategic coordination amid an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment.

A Shared Vision for a Stable Indo-Pacific

"We... commit to this Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation," the two Prime Ministers said, adding that they were "motivated by a common ambition for an open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Noting growing regional security challenges, the declaration stated, "We note with concern geostrategic uncertainty, and threats to regional peace and stability. We encourage all parties to work together peacefully and call for the resolution of disputes without the threat or use of force or coercion and in accordance with international law."

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "an open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific" underpinned by international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and overflight under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and effective regional institutions.

Key Commitments of the Joint Declaration

The declaration said the two countries "commit to an acceleration in our advanced, integrated, and top-tier defence and security partnership," recognising "a long-term vision of defence and security collaboration to enhance collective strength."

Enhanced Military Collaboration

As part of the expanded defence agenda, India and Australia agreed to undertake consultations on defence-related developments in the Indo-Pacific, increase the complexity of defence exercises, accelerate interoperability and information sharing between their armed forces, expand aircraft deployments from each other's territories, deepen personnel exchanges, education and training, and explore cooperation in recruiting skilled defence workforces.

Maritime and Industrial Partnership

Recognising the strategic importance of the maritime domain, the two sides also agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation through an India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap.

The declaration further committed both countries to deepen collaboration between their defence industries, strengthen supply chain resilience, and expand cooperation in defence innovation, advanced science and technology.

Countering Regional Threats

On regional security, India and Australia pledged to increase information sharing on terrorist threats, terrorist entities and individuals, while enhancing cooperation to counter violent extremism, terrorism financing, online radicalisation, threats to critical infrastructure and maritime security.

The two countries also committed to strengthening cooperation on cyber security, critical and emerging technologies under the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (Australia-India PACTS), while promoting resilient supply chains, critical minerals and clean energy technologies.

The declaration reaffirmed cooperation under the 2023 Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangement to combat irregular migration, people smuggling, human trafficking and transnational organised crime.

Humanitarian and Multilateral Cooperation

India and Australia also pledged to deepen collaboration in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), including through information sharing, expert exchanges, joint exercises and coordination during disasters and evacuation operations in third countries.

The declaration further said the two countries would expand cooperation with the United States and Japan, including through the Quad and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, to advance "our positive vision for an open, stable, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region."

Concluding the declaration, the two Prime Ministers said, "In the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, we commit fully to implementing this ambitious agenda to support a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region."

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