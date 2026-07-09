In Melbourne, PM Narendra Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts. Speaking alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese, he stressed that constructive negotiations must override military aggression amid West Asia escalations.

PM Modi Calls for Dialogue and Diplomacy

Advocating strongly for global peace and stability against the backdrop of dangerous geopolitical escalations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that international confrontations can only be resolved through diplomatic engagement and constructive negotiations. Delivering a joint press statement alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, PM Modi contextualised India's unyielding commitment to global stability, firmly maintaining that structural dialogue must override military aggression. "The resolution of all ongoing conflicts around the world is possible only through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi stated.

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Tensions Escalate in West Asia

The Prime Minister's high-stakes intervention comes at a critical juncture, directly coinciding with a volatile escalation in West Asia. The regional situation worsened significantly following a fresh wave of US military operations targeting Iranian infrastructure, which prompted direct retaliation from Tehran against American-linked military installations across the territory.

Further compounding regional anxiety, the US military confirmed it had executed strategic strikes against Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to maritime traffic.

Meanwhile, the hostilities spread across the Gulf as Kuwait's military announced that its air defence systems had intercepted "hostile missile and drone attacks" amid blaring air raid sirens. These fast-paced military developments have triggered severe anxieties of an unmanageable regional war.

The friction rapidly escalated after American forces targeted Iranian ports and command stations, a defensive response that materialised just a day after Iranian forces struck multiple commercial merchant vessels navigating the coast of Oman.

Strengthening India-Australia Partnership

Currently in Melbourne for the second leg of his high-profile three-nation visit following a productive stop in Indonesia, PM Modi has utilised the bilateral platform to advance economic and security architectures.

During the visit, PM Modi co-chaired the landmark India-Australia CEO Forum alongside Prime Minister Albanese, steering high-level corporate interactions designed to scale up mutual investments in trade, defence, education, and people-to-people links.

This diplomatic visit is expected to inject transformative energy into the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reinforcing the core administrative framework that governs long-term economic and maritime cooperation between the two democracies. (ANI)