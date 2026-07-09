Populous co-founder Paul Henry praised PM Narendra Modi's vision for India to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics, highlighting Ahmedabad's emergence as a global hub supported by world-class sports infrastructure.

As India continues to expand its global sporting footprint, Paul Henry, Senior Principal and Co-Founder of the renowned architectural firm Populous, on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-looking strategy to host major international events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Australia-India CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, Henry, whose firm designed the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, highlighted India's "tremendous commitment" to sports infrastructure. "PM Modi's support for Ahmedabad for a possible Olympics in 2036 and also the Commonwealth Games in 2030 is very exciting, showing the kind of future thinking in India at the moment," Henry remarked.

He noted that Ahmedabad is rapidly emerging as a premier global hub, supported by the massive success of current infrastructure like the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The architectural expert noted that the joint appearance of PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the CEO Forum served as a powerful signal of the deepening strategic, economic, and cultural integration between the two nations.

Australia-India CEO Forum

Populous, which has operated in India for 15 years with a dedicated head office in Delhi, sees significant potential in the country's evolving sports and entertainment sector. "We have been operating in India for 15 years now with an office in Delhi, and it's very exciting to see the growth in cricket as well as the growth in entertainment going forward," Henry added.

The CEO Forum, a key feature of the Prime Minister's ongoing three-nation tour, focused on fostering cooperation in clean energy and supply chain resilience.

Addressing the business leaders, PM Modi emphasised the necessity of the partnership amidst global geopolitical shifts. "The presence of all of you is a symbol of our shared confidence and shared aspirations," the Prime Minister stated. "Today, the world is going through a period of uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and an energy crisis. At such a time, it is both natural and necessary for India and Australia to move forward as natural and trusted partners."

The event, held in Melbourne, followed a grand welcome for the Prime Minister by the Indian diaspora, further underscoring the strong people-to-people connections that continue to underpin the growing India-Australia strategic alliance. (ANI)