Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned recent US strikes, accusing Washington of disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, violating the UN Charter, and committing war crimes. Tehran warned the conflict has dragged in neighbouring states.

Tehran [Iran], July 13 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday (local time) condemned US strikes against Tehran and accused Washington of disrupting global commercial shipping by interfering with security arrangements in the crucial Strait of Hormuz. In a formal statement posted on X, the ministry argued that recent US actions have put international maritime trade at risk and re-ignited active conflict in the region.

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Iran Condemns US Strikes, Alleges War Crimes

The ministry strongly condemned a wave of aggressive, brutal US attacks carried out over the past 24 hours. According to Iranian officials, these strikes represent a gross violation of United Nations Charter principles and pose a "severe threat" to global peace. "Iran's MFA strongly condemns US aggressive attacks against Iran over the past 24 hours. These brutal attacks constitute a gross violation of the UN Charter principles, notably Art. 2(4), and pose a severe threat to international peace and security," the post read. https://x.com/Iran_GOV/status/2076589204784431294

The Ministry charged that the US has already broken nearly all provisions of the ceasefire agreement, "just after 25 days...by striking Iran's transport infrastructure, fishing boats, cargo barges, and meteorological facilities, committing heinous war crimes." The statement explicitly labelled these actions as heinous war crimes.

The foreign ministry also issued a stern warning to nearby states along the southern Persian Gulf, stating that by aiding the US, the neighbouring nations have effectively been dragged into the conflict. "Using territories/facilities of southern Persian Gulf nations for this aggression has effectively dragged them into this illegal, criminal war against Iran," it stated.

Bilateral Pact in 'Crisis Phase'

Additionally, the Foriegn Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei declared that the bilateral memorandum of understanding with the US has plunged into a "crisis phase," accusing Washington of actively sabotaging the pact by blocking Tehran's designated role in reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to Fars news agency, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman warned that the diplomatic deal is now unravelling rapidly.

"Undoubtedly, the memorandum of understanding has entered a crisis phase," the spokesman said, pointing the blame directly at Washington. He claimed that the US moved to sabotage the deal almost immediately, adding, "The Americans were so impatient in breaching the agreement that they didn't even allow Iran's one-month timeframe for commitments regarding the Strait of Hormuz to conclude."

According to Fars, Baghaei asserted that the official agreement gave Iran full control over the logistics of restarting traffic through the strategic waterway. The spokesman emphasised, "It is explicitly stated in the memorandum of understanding that the arrangements for reopening the Strait of Hormuz are to be carried out by Iran."

Instead of sticking to these terms, Iran claims the US actively worked behind its back with other nations in the region to undermine its role. "Instead of allowing Iran to reopen the strait based on the agreement, the Americans cheated from day one and, with incitement and cooperation from regional countries, tried to bypass the path coordinated with Iran," the spokesman said, Fars reported.

Tehran Criticises Turkey's Stance

Aside from the breakdown of the maritime deal with the US, the Iranian official also turned his attention to neighbouring Turkey, sharply criticising recent comments made by Ankara that appeared to group Iran together with Israel. "The Turkish Foreign Minister's comparison of Iran and the Zionist regime is astonishing!" the spokesman said. He demanded that the Turkish government clarify its stance, concluding, "Turkey must explain how it arrived at this bizarre comparison; Turkey must refrain from repeating topics that merely justify the expansionist policies of the Zionist regime."

Retaliatory Strikes Escalate Regional Tensions

The remarks come as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has targeted Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait in retaliatory attacks in response to escalating US strikes, Al Jazeera reported.

Bahrain Intercepts Iranian Attacks

In response, the General Command of Bahrain's Defence Forces said that its "air defence systems successfully confronted, intercepted, and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks this morning." Expressing strong condemnation of the Iranian military actions, the General Command, in an official statement, affirmed its "complete defensive preparedness to protect the Kingdom."

"The General Command affirms that the personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit are fully prepared to handle these objects technically and safely, ensuring the public safety of all citizens and residents," the General Command stated. "Furthermore, the General Command urges everyone to exercise extreme caution, to avoid approaching any strange or suspicious objects resulting from the debris of the brutal Iranian aggression, and to report them immediately," it added.

US Releases Footage of Military Strikes

Earlier in the day, the United States released footage documenting its latest military operation against Iran, depicting fighter aircraft launching from aircraft carriers alongside precision strikes on Iranian positions as friction between the two nations continued to intensify. The video, disseminated by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), followed an announcement by the American military that it had conducted a fresh series of offensive strikes on 12 July, hitting dozens of locations throughout Iran. According to CENTCOM, the mission was intended to degrade Tehran's capacity to execute assaults on international commercial vessels navigating the strategic Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)