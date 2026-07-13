Firefighting teams of the Armed Forces responded to an accidental fire at a warehouse in Zayed Military City. The fire, caused by burning wood and old ammunition, has been controlled with no reported injuries, the Ministry of Defence confirmed.

Firefighting teams of the Armed Forces responded to an accidental fire at a warehouse in Zayed Military City that resulted from the burning of some wood and old ammunition. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the fire has been brought under control and that no injuries were reported. It urged the public to obtain information from official sources. Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)