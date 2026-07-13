Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will visit Qatar to convey condolences for Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. India observed a day of national mourning, flying the tricolour at half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan and other key buildings.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is set to visit Qatar to convey condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar, his office said on Monday. As per the Minister's Office, he is scheduled to depart from New Delhi on Tuesday.

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India Observes National Mourning

Meanwhile, on Monday, in a poignant reflection of deep respect and shared grief, the national flag atop the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan is flying at half-mast today as India observes a one-day national mourning following the passing of Qatar's former Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

In a matching solemn tribute across the highest landmarks of the national capital, the tricolour is also flying at half-mast today atop the historic Parliament House and Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament Building).

The deep respect extended through the capital's primary power corridors is mirrored at the iconic South Block and North Block buildings, marking the nation's profound homage to the late leader, affectionately known as the Father Amir, who passed away on July 12 at the age of 74.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on Sunday that the national flag would be flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday, July 13, and all official entertainment would remain suspended to honour the late ruler. Whilst the Qatari government confirmed his demise on Sunday, the cause of death was not specified.

As India joins the Gulf nation in mourning this monumental loss, sombre visuals emerged from the national capital this morning. The tricolour was seen flying at half-mast against the morning sky at the Qatar Embassy in New Delhi, standing as a quiet testament to the enduring bonds and deep-seated friendship between the two countries.

PM Modi Pays Rich Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Sheikh Hamad, remembering him as a forward-thinking statesman who propelled Qatar into one of the most affluent nations globally whilst cementing bilateral relations with India.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, "We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024."

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the noble royal family and the Qatari people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Sheikh Hamad's Transformative Reign

Sheikh Hamad assumed leadership of Qatar in 1995, and throughout his 18-year tenure, he guided the nation through one of the most transformative eras in its history. He is widely recognised for completely modernising Qatar through extensive economic overhauls, boosting its international profile, and establishing the groundwork for its status as a premier energy exporter and global arbitrator.

He directed significant investments towards expanding Qatar's immense liquefied natural gas sector, converting the small Gulf state into a premier global LNG exporter.

This energy expansion accumulated massive wealth, establishing Qatar as a prominent player in international finance, while his governance also completely altered Doha's architectural landscape through extensive infrastructure developments and modernisation drives that elevated the nation's international standing.

In 2013, Sheikh Hamad chose to abdicate, voluntarily transferring authority to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, observing that it was time for a new generation to guide the country forward with fresh perspectives. (ANI)