India and Japan held their 8th Defence Policy Dialogue in Tokyo, reviewing bilateral cooperation and discussing emerging domains like defence industrial collaboration. India invited Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi for a visit to India.

India and Japan on Monday held their 8th Defence Policy Dialogue, where both sides reviewed progress made in bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in emerging domains like defence industrial collaboration and tech innovation. They also took stock of the prevailing regional and global security scenario. Also, Defence Secretary Rajesh Singh extended an invitation on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi to visit India at the earliest.

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Comprehensive Defence Discussions

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence, it was noted that the two countries held comprehensive discussions on the prevailing regional and global security environment and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. The dialogue reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral defence engagements, including military-to-military exchanges, co-operation between joint headquarters, maritime cooperation, defence exercises, capacity building, defence equipment and technology cooperation, including maritime technology, and enhanced institutional interactions.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

India and the Japanese sides welcomed the steady expansion of defence cooperation and underscored the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges and dialogue mechanisms. They discussed probable outcomes for the forthcoming Ministerial visits, including 2+2 later this year. The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the Japanese delegation was led by Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Kano Koji. Both sides reviewed the significant progress made in bilateral defence cooperation since the previous Defence Policy Dialogue and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the press statement said.

Focus on Emerging Domains and Indo-Pacific

The two delegations also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in emerging domains, including defence industrial collaboration, technological innovation, cyber security, space, and other areas of shared strategic interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing convergence between India and Japan on regional and global security issues and agreed to continue working closely in the Indo-Pacific. They reiterated their commitment to promoting a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region founded on respect for international law.

High-Level Engagements

The statement underlined that the Defence Secretary appreciated Japan's continued engagement with India in the defence sector and highlighted the importance of strengthening practical cooperation under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Kano Koji reaffirmed Japan's commitment to further expanding defence ties with India across priority areas.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Secretary called on Japanese Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi and conveyed greetings of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Both sides reaffirmed the growing momentum of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. He also presented an invitation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the Defence Minister of Japan for his visit to India at the earliest opportunity.

Defence Secretary commenced his visit by laying a wreath at the Self-Defense Forces Memorial Stone in Tokyo, paying tribute to the members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces who have made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their nation, the statement noted.

The visit underscored the growing and deepening defence ties, mutual respect, and shared commitment of India and Japan towards peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.