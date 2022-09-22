Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Police use water cannon on BJP workers protesting against AAP government

    The Punjab Police had put up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the CM's residence. When the BJP workers tried to force their way through barricades, police used a water cannon. Later, the BJP leaders were detained by police.

    Punjab Police use water cannon on BJP workers protesting against AAP government AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    Punjab Police on Thursday used a water cannon to prevent BJP workers from heading towards the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after they tried to force their way through barricades while protesting against the AAP government.

    According to reports, the state BJP workers had announced to 'gherao' the residence of CM Bhagwant Mann as it accused the six-month old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing on all fronts.

    Also read: Punjab Assembly session on September 27; AAP to move Supreme Court against governor's order

    Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and other senior party members including Jeevan Gupta and Subhash Sharma were participating in the protest.

     

    Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab Police had put up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the CM's residence. When the BJP workers tried to force their way through barricades, police used a water cannon. Later, the BJP leaders were detained by police.

    Also read: Indian rural school named top 3 finalists of new World's Best School Prizes

    Speaking to reporters, Ashwani Sharma said the BJP will expose the AAP government for having allegedly failed on all fronts in the state.

    "The government failed to keep its poll promises like Rs 1,000 per month for women. It also failed to address public issues," he said.

    Also read: NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities

    The BJP leader alleged that the Mann government was only trying to "please" Arvind Kejriwal and not resolving burning issues like drugs, corruption and deteriorating law and order in Punjab.

    "Holding a protest is our democratic right and no water cannon can stop the BJP from raising public issues," he said.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian rural school named top 3 finalists of new World's Best School Prizes - adt

    Indian rural school named top 3 finalists of new World's Best School Prizes

    NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities AJR

    NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels

    Indian Navy launches two Diving Support Vessels Nistar and Nipun

    Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025 AJR

    Rift in Bihar government; Nitish Kumar advised to handover CM post to Tejashwi Yadav in 2025

    Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know AJR

    Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    kpop BTS to perform Yet To Come concert in Busan here is how the ARMY can watch it live drb

    BTS to perform ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan; here’s how the ARMY can watch it live

    Indian rural school named top 3 finalists of new World's Best School Prizes - adt

    Indian rural school named top 3 finalists of new World's Best School Prizes

    Apple likely to redesign battery percentage icon after users complaint report gcw

    Apple likely to redesign battery percentage icon after users’ complaint: Report

    football Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Lionel Messi's arrival does this justify his demands to Barcelona snt

    Barcaleaks: PSG earned 700 mn euros following Messi's arrival; does this justify his demands to Barcelona?

    NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities AJR

    NIA raids in India: PFI, a 'neo-social' movement under the lens for 'terror' activities

    Recent Videos

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Rahul Gandhi on NIA raids against PFI: Must have zero tolerance towards communalism

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon