Punjab Police use water cannon on BJP workers protesting against AAP government

The Punjab Police had put up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the CM's residence. When the BJP workers tried to force their way through barricades, police used a water cannon. Later, the BJP leaders were detained by police.

According to reports, the state BJP workers had announced to 'gherao' the residence of CM Bhagwant Mann as it accused the six-month old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing on all fronts.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma and other senior party members including Jeevan Gupta and Subhash Sharma were participating in the protest.

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab Police had put up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the CM's residence. When the BJP workers tried to force their way through barricades, police used a water cannon. Later, the BJP leaders were detained by police.

Speaking to reporters, Ashwani Sharma said the BJP will expose the AAP government for having allegedly failed on all fronts in the state.

"The government failed to keep its poll promises like Rs 1,000 per month for women. It also failed to address public issues," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Mann government was only trying to "please" Arvind Kejriwal and not resolving burning issues like drugs, corruption and deteriorating law and order in Punjab.

"Holding a protest is our democratic right and no water cannon can stop the BJP from raising public issues," he said.