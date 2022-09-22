Vedanta-Foxconn Project: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to lead 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan' on September 24

According to the Sena's spokesperson, the current regime relocated the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, resulting in significant job losses for Maharashtra's youth. Vedanta-Foxconn was supposed to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore and employ 1 lakh people.

In a show of strength against the Eknath Shinde-led state government, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will stage a mass protest in Pune's Talegaon on September 24 against the loss of the mega Vedanta-Foxconn project in Maharashtra. A former Maharashtra minister, and Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray, will lead the 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan' against the relocation of the semiconductor manufacturing project to the neighbouring state Gujarat.

The action is directed at the current government, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde's breakaway Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Vedanta-Foxconn was expected to invest Rs 1.54 lakh crore and create 1 lakh jobs. "Through the 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan,' we want to ask the government about the future of the young people who have lost employment chances," a Sena spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the current regime relocated the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, causing huge losses to Maharashtra's youth. According to a press release issued by the party, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government laid the groundwork for the Talegaon project.

According to the report, the project was 'almost completed' thanks to the efforts of then-state industries minister Subhash Desai and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. "However, the project was lost to Gujarat due to the change of administration and its inefficiency," it added.

The Sena faction led by Uddhav has harshly criticised the state's current regime for the failure of this project. The protest is part of a series of events planned by the party to show strength against Shinde's efforts to control the Sena.

According to a statement issued by the Uddhav-led faction, the 'Jan Aakrosh Andolan' was organised as the loss of the Rs 1.54 lakh crore project that had crushed the "dreams of one lakh youth." "What should today's youth do?" What is the state government doing to create jobs? "We will look for answers," the statement said.

Also read: After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

Also read: Sharad Pawar rues Maha loss of Vedanta-Foxconn project; slams Centre



Also read: Vedanta-Foxconn Project: CM not serious about state's development: Opposition targets Maha CM Eknath Shinde

