Padma Shri HR Nagendra, PM Modi's yoga guru, will headline the International Day of Yoga event at Times Square on June 21. As chief guest in New York, the S-VYASA University president will lead the celebrations organised by the Indian consulate.

Padma Shri HR Nagendra, who guides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal yoga practice and serves as president of Bengaluru's S-VYASA University, will headline the annual June 21 event, drawing thousands of participants from across the globe.

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Nagendra, who is often dubbed as one of India's most distinguished yoga scholars, is set to travel to New York this month as the chief guest at the International Day of Yoga celebrations at Times Square -- one of the most photographed public spaces in the world. The event, scheduled for June 21, is organised by the Consulate General of India in New York and is expected to draw thousands of participants from across the United States and beyond.

Yoga and Wellness Retreat in Monticello

HR Nagendra, a Padma Shri recipient and President of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) University in Bengaluru, will be accompanied by the university's Vice Chancellor, NK Manjunath. Before the flagship Times Square event, Nagendra will inaugurate a three-day Yoga and Wellness Retreat at the YO1 Longevity and Health Resort in Monticello, New York, from June 12 to 14. The retreat will include yoga sessions, meditation, and lectures on stress management, healthy ageing, and holistic wellness. Cardiologist Samin K Sharma, Director of Interventional Cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, & Raj Bansal, founder of one of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) are among the notable speakers confirmed for the retreat.

Diaspora's Role in Promoting Yoga

The visit has been organised and hosted at the invitation of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), alongside BRUHUD NY Seniors and Jaipur Foot USA -- reflecting the deep network of Indian diaspora organisations that have worked for years to embed yoga into American public life.

Central to this effort is Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and President of RANA New York, who has spent over a decade organising yoga programmes at prominent venues including the United Nations and Capitol Hill. Nagendra acknowledged Bhandari's role directly, noting that his efforts had helped bring "the timeless wisdom of yoga to people from all walks of life."

Bhandari, for his part, described the visit as a milestone moment for the Indian-American community. "Yoga is India's timeless gift to humanity -- one that the world formally celebrated when PM Modi's UN initiative established June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. After a decade of promoting yoga across the US with diplomatic missions and institutions, we are deeply honoured to welcome Padma Shri HR Nagendra and NK Manjunath to New York, whose visit will strengthen yoga education, research, and India-US cultural bonds."

Yoga as a Diplomatic Tool

The Times Square Yoga Day event has grown into a powerful symbol of India's cultural influence abroad. Prime Minister Modi's 2014 proposal at the United Nations General Assembly, which led to the declaration of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, is widely credited with elevating yoga from a wellness practice to a global diplomatic statement. India's Ministry of External Affairs has since worked with consulates worldwide to make Yoga Day a flagship element of its public diplomacy, with Times Square serving as perhaps the most visible annual showcase. That the Prime Minister's own yoga guru will stand at its centre on June 21 carries a symbolism unlikely to be lost on either Delhi or Washington.

S-VYASA's Global Outreach

Nagendra's previous visit to New York in 2018 -- also facilitated by Bhandari -- is cited by S-VYASA as a milestone in the university's international outreach. Founded in Bengaluru, S-VYASA is one of India's leading institutions dedicated to integrating yoga with modern science. It offers graduate and postgraduate programmes and conducts research into yoga's therapeutic applications, with collaborations spanning hospitals, universities, and wellness institutions internationally.

The International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21. (ANI)