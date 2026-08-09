India delivered another consignment of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, to Sri Lanka as part of its USD 450 million reconstruction package in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah. Indian Army engineers will install them to restore vital connectivity.

India handed over another consignment of Bailey Bridges weighing over 250 metric tonnes (MT) to Sri Lanka as part of its USD 450 million reconstruction package following Cyclone Ditwah. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka announced on X that a shipment weighing over 250 MT was delivered on Wednesday. Bridges that reconnect communities and rebuild lives. 🇮🇳🤝🇱🇰 Another consignment of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, has been handed over to Sri Lanka on 08 August 2026 as part of India’s USD 450 million reconstruction package in the wake of #CycloneDitwah. Indian Army… pic.twitter.com/R7pMvApZl3 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) August 8, 2026

"Bridges that reconnect communities and rebuild lives. Another consignment of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, has been handed over to Sri Lanka on 08 August 2026 as part of India's USD 450 million reconstruction package in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah. Indian Army engineers will install them across the island, helping restore vital connectivity and strengthen infrastructure," the post read.

Official Handover Ceremony

Earlier on Thursday, India handed over a fresh consignment of Bailey bridges weighing over 250 metric tonnes to Sri Lanka. The handover took place during an official ceremony where India's Deputy High Commissioner, Maitrey K, transferred the infrastructure materials to Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development, Upali Samarasinghe.

The details were shared by the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka in a post on X. "The next set of Bailey Bridges, weighing over 250 MT, was handed over today by the Deputy High Commissioner @Maitrey_K to Hon. Upali Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Co-operative Development Sri Lanka. Part of India's USD 450 million reconstruction package, these bridges will be installed across Sri Lanka by Indian Army engineers, restoring connectivity and supporting infrastructure development."

Strategic Cooperation and Reconstruction

The supply of these bridges is a crucial component of India's expansive USD 450 million reconstruction package aimed at supporting regional development and rebuilding critical infrastructure across the island nation.

Once installed, the bridges will be constructed by Indian Army engineers, directly addressing transport bottlenecks and restoring vital connectivity to isolated communities.

The initiative underscores ongoing strategic and developmental cooperation between New Delhi and Colombo, focusing on swift infrastructure restoration and long-term socio-economic resilience. (ANI)