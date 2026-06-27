Seychelles expects PM Modi's state visit to strengthen tourism, a key economic pillar. Foreign Minister Barry Faure said agreements on maritime security, space cooperation, and cybersecurity are also expected to be signed between the two nations.

Expressing optimism over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to the East African island nation, Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure on Saturday said the Prime Minister's visit is expected to further strengthen the tourism sector, with several agreements likely to be signed in areas including maritime security, space cooperation, cybersecurity and mutual legal assistance.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the country, Faure said the agreements would expand cooperation between the two countries beyond traditional areas and cover emerging sectors of mutual interest. "Several agreements are expected to be signed, covering not only maritime security but also emerging areas such as space cooperation, cybersecurity, and mutual legal assistance," the Seychelles Foreign Minister said.

Expanding Economic and Tourism Ties

Highlighting the economic potential of India-Seychelles relations, Faure said there is significant scope to expand trade and tourism cooperation between the two countries. "There is significant potential to expand trade and tourism between our two countries. Seychelles has natural resources and export capacity, while India offers a large tourism and consumer market," he said.

Describing tourism as a key pillar of Seychelles' economy, Faure said the sector contributes around 30 per cent of the country's GDP and expressed hope that Prime Minister Modi's visit would enhance the island nation's visibility globally. "Tourism remains a major pillar of our economy, contributing around 30 per cent of GDP. We already have IndiGo operating four flights per week between Mumbai and Seychelles. However, we are exploring the possibility of expanding connectivity to other Indian cities, particularly Delhi," he said.

"We also hope that Prime Minister Modi's visit will boost visibility and tourism flows, given his global reach and influence," he added.

The Seychelles Foreign Minister also said discussions have begun on establishing direct shipping links between the two countries, an initiative that was initiated during Seychelles President Patrick Herminie's visit to India in February.

Strategic Importance of the Indian Ocean

On the broader strategic environment in the Indian Ocean region, Faure said the area has increasingly become a centre of trade competition while also facing growing security challenges. "The Indian Ocean has increasingly become a region of trade competition, along with rising security risks. We have faced piracy in the past, and we continue to see regional events--in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea--that directly impact Seychelles," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is undertaking a two-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Patrick Herminie to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour. (ANI)