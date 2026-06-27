Indian envoy Rohit Rathish hailed PM Modi's visit to Seychelles as a 'historic milestone' expected to significantly boost bilateral cooperation in defence and security, strengthening the deep-rooted ties between the two maritime neighbours.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day State Visit to Seychelles, Indian High Commissioner to Seychelles Rohit Rathish on Saturday expressed confidence that the visit would give a fresh boost to bilateral cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the areas of defence and security, while further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the East African island nation, Rathish described the Prime Minister's visit as "a historic milestone" in India-Seychelles relations. "India and Seychelles enjoy very deep-rooted and historic ties with cultural affinities. We inhabit a shared region and also share the values of democracy and the rule of law. These are the anchors of our bilateral partnership," he said.

'Greater Impetus on Defence and Security'

"With this visit, I think we will see a greater impetus on defence and security," the envoy added, underscoring the significance of the visit in the strategic domain.

Deep-Rooted Historical Ties

Highlighting the historical connection between the two nations, the High Commissioner said their relationship stretches back over two centuries. "Our destinies have been intertwined for 250 years. The bilateral partnership, the diplomatic relations, are but the latest chapter in this relationship," Rathish said.

He further expressed optimism about the outcomes of the visit, noting that both countries are looking to elevate their cooperation across multiple sectors. "We look forward to an intense period of bilateral relations, building upon our deep-rooted and historic ties and taking them to new heights," he said.

Visit Agenda and Key Engagements

Rathish also indicated that several development initiatives could be unveiled during the visit. "We are looking to hopefully inaugurate a few of the projects on both the civilian side as well as on the defence and security aspects as well," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day as the Guest of Honour. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces, along with two Indian Navy ships, will also participate in the National Day celebrations, underlining the close defence and maritime partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks with President Herminie to review the full spectrum of India-Seychelles cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. He is also scheduled to address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora.

Seychelles' Place in India's Foreign Policy

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region, Seychelles occupies a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and New Delhi's commitment to the Global South.

The MEA said the visit is expected to reaffirm the strong and enduring friendship between India and Seychelles while reinforcing the shared commitment of both countries to further deepen bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors. (ANI)