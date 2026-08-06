Iran's Acting Defence Minister asserts the country's military is prepared for any threat, relying on domestic technology. This comes amid heightened tensions as Tehran denies holding talks with the US, despite Trump's claims about the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Acting Defence Minister, Brigadier General Majid Ebn-e-Reza, on Thursday asserted the country's military preparedness to counter external security threats, stating that the Iranian Armed Forces' readiness relies on its domestic defence sector.

"Every day, the signs of the enemy's erosion of power become more evident; however, our Armed Forces, relying on the country's defence industry, are fully equipped to respond to any threat," official state news agency IRNA quoted Ebn-e-Reza as saying in a post on his social media handle.

Ebn-e-Reza warned that nations seeking to purchase security and military superiority from foreign suppliers will soon discover that Iran's indigenous technology surpasses all regional military hardware.

Fresh Surge in US-Iran Tensions

The Acting Minister's remarks follow a fresh surge in tensions between Tehran and Washington, driven by US President Donald Trump's latest warnings of military action against Iran.

Trump Threatens Military Action

Speaking on Tuesday (US local time), Trump stated that Iran will be "hit very hard" if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened "very soon." Connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, the Strait of Hormuz serves as a vital international trade route, transporting major oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from Gulf producers to global markets.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump said the United States is "having very good discussions" with Iranian officials. However, Tehran swiftly refuted claims of active diplomatic engagement.

Trump previously warned that Washington was extending a "last chance before decapitation", adding that both sides were discussing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "literally by tomorrow."

"I mean they're going to go quickly, one way or the other. It's not very complex," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Monday. "We're talking about the Strait, the opening of the Strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow," he added.

Tehran Denies Negotiations

Dismissing the US President's statements during a press briefing in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei clarified, "We are not holding any negotiations with the United States at present."

Baqaei pointed out that, aside from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is currently on a pilgrimage in Iraq, the entire Iranian diplomatic team remains present in Tehran. (ANI)