Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and PM Narendra Modi discussed strengthening bilateral ties in energy, trade, and investment. They agreed to a roadmap to relaunch relations in 2026, marking the first high-level talk since the US captured former President Nicolas Maduro.

India-Venezuela to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez held a phone conversation with PM Narendra Modi, during which the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on cooperation in areas including energy, trade and investment.

Following the interaction on Friday, Rodriguez said she discussed expanding cooperation with India across multiple sectors, including energy, agriculture, science and technology, pharmaceuticals, mining, automobiles and tourism. In a post on X, Rodriguez said, "We addressed strategic cooperation in energy, agriculture, science and technology, the pharmaceutical industry, mining, the automotive sector, and tourism; and we agreed to move forward on a common roadmap to relaunch our relations in 2026." Abordamos la cooperación estratégica en energía, agricultura, ciencia y tecnología, industria farmacéutica, minería, sector automotor y turismo; y acordamos avanzar en una hoja de ruta común para relanzar nuestras relaciones en 2026. — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) January 30, 2026

The remarks came after her engagement with PM Modi, with both sides signalling intent to strengthen bilateral ties and advance a shared framework for future collaboration. The outreach marked the first leadership-level engagement from Caracas since the United States carried out a military strike on January 3 and captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on drug, weapons and narco-terrorism charges.

Following the call, PM Modi wrote on social media, "Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms Delcy Rodriguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead."

According to a readout from the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi received the call from Rodriguez, and both sides agreed to "further expand and deepen the India-Venezuela partnership in all areas, including trade and investment, energy, digital technology, health, agriculture and people-to-people ties". The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments and "underscored the importance of their close cooperation for the Global South," the ministry said.

Political Context Following Maduro's Capture

Earlier, on January 4, the Ministry of External Affairs described developments in Venezuela as a matter of "deep concern" and said the evolving situation was being closely monitored. "India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region. The Embassy of India in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance," the statement added.

Since Maduro's removal, Venezuela's military and police forces publicly pledged loyalty to Rodriguez during a January 28 ceremony at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Caracas, according to Al Jazeera. Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino declared, "We swear absolute loyalty and subordination," presenting Rodriguez with symbolic military regalia, underscoring recognition of her authority as commander-in-chief. Rodriguez has initiated steps, including the release of political prisoners detained under Maduro's government, while navigating internal divisions and external pressures.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended President Donald Trump's military operation, telling lawmakers it removed a major national security threat in the Western Hemisphere. Rubio made the remarks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, the first since the January 3 strike.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown out of Venezuela in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement. They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.

Addressing the National Assembly in her first major annual speech since assuming leadership, Rodriguez said the operation that led to Maduro's capture had damaged bilateral ties. "They invaded and kidnapped President Maduro and the First Lady. It is a stain on the relations between the United States and Venezuela, and we said that we were going to resolve that stain diplomatically," she was quoted as saying by El Cooperante. (ANI)