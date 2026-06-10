PM Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his congratulatory message on becoming India's longest-serving PM. He said he looks forward to strengthening India-US ties. Modi also thanked Tim Cook, Abiy Ahmed Ali, and Mohamed Muizzu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his congratulatory message on becoming India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. He said he looks forward to further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit and global good. In a post on X, PM Modi on Wednesday wrote, "Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064771003809718444?s=48

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Earlier, Trump congratulated PM Modi and heaped praise on him, calling him a "wise man". In a post on Truth Social, he said, "Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Apple CEO Tim Cook Congratulates PM Modi

Further, Apple CEO Tim Cook also congratulated Prime Minister Modi, appreciating his support for innovation and saying it has helped enrich people's lives. https://x.com/tim_cook/status/2064761199959617874?s=48 "Congratulations on becoming the longest serving prime minister elected in India's history, and thank you for supporting innovation that enriches people's lives!" Apple CEO in a post on X.

Ethiopian PM Lauds Modi's Leadership

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also thanked Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for his warm wishes, recalling their meeting in Ethiopia last year and expressing hope for continued close cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries and the Global South. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064728792078442903?s=20 "Thank you Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali for your warm words.I fondly recall our meeting in Ethiopia last year and look forward to continuing our close cooperation for the mutual benefit of our peoples and the Global South," PM Modi said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, congratulated PM Modi on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates. "I congratulate my elder brother and dear friend H.E @narendramodi on the historic milestone of leading India with vision and determination across three consecutive democratic mandates as India's longest serving Prime Minister, earning the sustained trust of the world's largest and most vibrant democracy. His governance has lifted millions out of poverty, rolled out digital public infrastructure at a population scale, and driven unprecedented infrastructure growth, resulting in rapid economic progress. He has been a strong and sustained voice of the Global South," he wrote in an X post.

Maldives President Looks to Strengthen Ties

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu for his warm wishes and reaffirmed India's commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and Maldives for the benefit of both peoples. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064723195136286758?s=20 "Thank you, President Muizzu, for your warm wishes. I reaffirm my government's commitment to further strengthen India-Maldives ties for the benefit of our peoples," PM Modi said.

Muizzu conveyed warm congratulations to PM Modi and expressed his country's desire to further strengthen cooperation with India based on mutual respect, sovereign equality and shared interests. "Warm congratulations to His Excellency Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister by consecutive days in office. The Maldives looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with India, guided by mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared interests," he wrote in an X post. (ANI)