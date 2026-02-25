Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the 'wondrous friendship' with India at the Knesset, praising the 'Modi hug'. He thanked Modi for India's support post-October 7 and celebrated the strategic alliance, as Modi made a historic address to the parliament.

'Wondrous Friendship' and the 'Modi Hug'

Celebrating the exceptional personal chemistry and diplomatic synergy between the two nations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed his Indian counterpart at the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, describing the relationship as a "wondrous friendship, both personally between the two of us and between our two countries and our peoples." The leader shared a heartfelt reflection on the reception earlier in the day at the airport.

"Earlier today, my wife Sara and I greeted you at the airport. And just as you came down the steps, we embraced each other. Prime Minister Modi's personal embrace is something special. It's called the Modi hug. It's well known around the world. And when you hug someone, closely, truly, you know it's not an act. It's a real thing. It's called the Modi hug," Netanyahu remarked while addressing the Knesset. Emphasising that this gesture carries deep symbolic weight for the bilateral bond, he added, "So I want to return the hug here to every single one of the Knesset members, and it's not only an indication of the personal relations, of the personal friendship between us, but it really reflects the warmth of the tie between our two peoples."

A Strategic Alliance of 'Gigantic' Powers

Characterising the strategic power of the two democracies, the Premier noted, "India is a gigantic power of almost one and a half billion people. Israel is somewhat smaller, but Israel is gigantic too. I want to say that the alliance between us is an enormous multiplier of our individual powers, an enormous multiplier. It's a multiplier of the spirit and a multiplier of deeds and capabilities."

Gratitude for Support Post-October 7 Attacks

Netanyahu also expressed profound gratitude for the Indian government's steadfast support following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in southern Israel in which over 1000 Israelis were killed. Addressing PM Narendra Modi, he stated, "You stood next to Israel, you stood by Israel, you stood for Israel, you stood for the truth. Thank you, my friend."

'More Than a Friend, a Brother'

Netanyahu, who described PM Narendra Modi as "more than a friend, a brother," further noted that the two nations share "common interests" and have witnessed a significant surge in trade and cooperation in recent years.

Welcoming his "dear friend" to the parliament, he admitted he "has never been more moved" by the visit of his Indian counterpart. Netanyahu described PM Narendra Modi as "a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Israeli-Indian alliance, and a great leader on the world stage," adding, "Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and your distinguished delegation. Welcome to Jerusalem."

Knesset Speaker Marks Historic Address

Joining in the historic reception, Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, said it was his privilege to welcome the Indian leader. "Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

'Modi, Modi' Chants Greet Indian PM

The significance of the moment was palpable upon his arrival in the Parliament, where PM Narendra Modi was welcomed with "Modi, Modi" chants and received a standing ovation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with his wife, Sara Netanyahu, attended the official reception ceremony at the Knesset for PM Modi, following his arrival in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel.