Addressing the Israeli Knesset, PM Modi offered condolences for the Oct 7 Hamas attack and affirmed India's solidarity. He highlighted a shared zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, citing the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and called for global action.

India Stands With Israel Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolences of the people of India for the lives lost in the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and said, like Israel, India has a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance against terrorism with no double standards.

Addressing the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, PM Modi said countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. "I carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7th. We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond," he said, receiving a standing ovation.

'No Cause Can Justify Terrorism'

"No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards," he added.

PM Modi said terrorism aims to destabilise societies, to block development and to erode trust. "Countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere. That's why India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability," he said.

Recalling Historical Ties and Humanity

The Prime Minister said last month, the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "The Holocaust stands as one of humanity's darkest chapters. Yet, even in those turbulent years, some acts of humanity stood out. The Maharaja of Nawanagar in Gujarat, also known as the Jam Saheb, offered refuge to Polish children, including Jewish children, who had nowhere else to turn," he said.

A Message of Friendship and Partnership

He noted that there is great admiration in India for Israel's resolve, courage and achievements. PM Modi also noted that he was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel and said he is very happy returning to a land to which he has always felt drawn.

"It is a privilege and honour for me to stand before this dfistinguished house. I do so as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another. I bring with me the geetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership," PM Modi said.

"Nine years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first PM of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again, returning to a land to which I always felt drawn. After all, I was on the same day that India formally recognised Israel, September 17, 1950," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi signed the Knesset's official guest book in the Chagall Hall. PM Modi arrived in Israel earlier in the day on a two-day state visit. He is accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. (ANI)