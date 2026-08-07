PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call to review bilateral ties. They discussed strengthening cooperation in various sectors and exchanged views on regional developments in West Asia, reaffirming their commitment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to review and expand their bilateral ties, with discussions centring on deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and addressing regional developments. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced details of the interaction during the bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

Jaiswal noted that the call was initiated by the Israeli side and received by Prime Minister Modi. "During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal stated, emphasising the robust framework of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. According to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders reviewed sustained progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit. The conversation also included an exchange of views on recent developments in West Asia, with both leaders agreeing to remain in close contact. This dialogue follows a previous telephonic discussion between the two leaders in March to address the regional situation.

Economic and Diplomatic Momentum

Economic and diplomatic ties continue to show strong momentum; in July, India and Israel concluded the second round of negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), targeting an early, balanced, and comprehensive economic pact. Highlighting the broader scope of bilateral relations, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar remarked in June that bilateral ties remain on an "amazing trajectory" despite regional conflicts, driven by expanding cooperation in defence, infrastructure, finance, and trade. (ANI)