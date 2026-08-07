Indonesia's Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology partners with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation to enhance strategic cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, deep technology, and talent development for both nations.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of Indonesia is partnering with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation (IITM Global) to strengthen strategic cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, deep technology, entrepreneurship and talent development.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India in Jakarta, the partnership reflects the shared aspirations of India and Indonesia to build globally competitive innovation ecosystems that support sustainable economic growth, technological self-reliance and knowledge-driven development.

Landmark MoU Signed

IIT Madras hosted Prof Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia, during which a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Madras Global Research Foundation and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaborative research and innovation ecosystems, accelerate deep-tech commercialisation and advance the India-Indonesia South-South Strategic Partnership. By bringing together IIT Madras' globally recognised strengths in research, deep technologies and innovation with Indonesia's ambitious national development agenda, the partnership seeks to create transformative solutions that contribute not only to Indonesia's economic growth but also serve as a scalable model for future South-South partnerships, the press release stated.

Prof V Kamakoti, Chairman, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation and Director, IIT Madras, received Prof Brian Yuliarto. The MoU was signed by Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Director, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, Madhav Narayan, CEO and Director, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, and Dr Mohammad Fauzan Adziman, Director General of Research and Development from the Indonesian Education Ministry, in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti; Hon'ble Minister Prof Brian Yuliarto; Sandeep Chakravorty, Ambassador of India to Indonesia; Prof Preeti Aghalayam, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras; IIT Madras Deans and faculty members; senior officials from the Governments of India and Indonesia; and distinguished stakeholders.

Driving Indonesia's Innovation Goals

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia, said, "Indonesia has set an ambitious vision to become a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy. Achieving this requires strong partnerships that empower our universities, researchers, students and entrepreneurs to work together with world-class institutions. Through our collaboration with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, universities across Indonesia will have greater opportunities to participate in joint research, talent development, technology commercialisation and innovation programmes.

"Our goal is not only to produce excellent research, but to transform ideas into startups, help those startups grow into globally competitive industries, and create greater economic value for Indonesia. I believe this partnership will strengthen Indonesia's innovation ecosystem while reflecting the growing strategic relationship between Indonesia and India."

A Model for South-South Partnerships

Prof V Kamakoti, Chairman, IIT Madras Global Research Foundation and Director, IIT Madras, added, "This partnership reflects the confidence that strategic nations place in IIT Madras' research excellence and innovation ecosystem. Through IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, we are extending our capabilities beyond national boundaries to co-create solutions that address real-world challenges. We are delighted to partner with the Government of Indonesia in building globally competitive research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems that contribute to sustainable economic development and strengthen the enduring friendship between our two countries," the press release noted.

The partnership emerged directly from the recent bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to significantly expanding cooperation in higher education, science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, the press release added. (ANI)