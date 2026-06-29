PM Narendra Modi met Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Seychelles, discussing cooperation in defence, energy, and cyber security. Modi also held talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie and the Leader of the Opposition, Bernard Georges.

PM Modi Meets Mauritius Counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on the sidelines of Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations and the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

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The two leaders discussed the way ahead with regard to sectors such as capacity building, skilling, defence, energy and cyber security. This was Prime Minister Modi's fourth meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam since the latter took office in November 2024.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing cooperation between India and Mauritius. They further reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the Special Economic Package extended by India. Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance attached by India to the development and progress of Mauritius, noting that the ongoing bilateral projects will contribute to Mauritius's healthcare, connectivity, sustainable development and blue economy. The two Prime Ministers agreed on the significance of the India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership, under India's Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First policy, and their shared commitment to the Global South. The leaders reaffirmed to continue working closely for mutual growth and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Had an excellent meeting with Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Prime Minister of Mauritius. We met at the start of the year during the AI Summit and now we have the chance to meet in Seychelles. We discussed ways to strengthen the India-Mauritius partnership. The progress being made across every area of our Enhanced Strategic Partnership is a matter of satisfaction for us. A number of projects are being implemented under our Special Economic Package. We also discussed the way ahead with regard to sectors such as capacity building, skilling, defence, energy, cyber security and more," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Meeting with Seychelles' Leader of the Opposition

During his visit Seychelles, PM Modi also met Bernard Georges, Leader of the Opposition in the country's National Assembly.

"Had a good meeting with Mr. Bernard Georges, Leader of the Opposition in the Seychelles National Assembly. Discussed various subjects relating to the India-Seychelles partnership. Expressed gratitude for his warm remarks at the National Assembly earlier today, after my address. Glad to see the India-Seychelles relations having broad support across all sections of society in Seychelles," he said in a post on X.

Talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the State House in Victoria, Mahe. The talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with the leaders agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in health, education, capacity building, digital transformation, sustainable development, social infrastructure, renewable energy, maritime security and defence.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including challenges in the Indian Ocean region, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking and piracy. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the implementation of projects and initiatives under the Special Economic Package announced by India.

Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to supporting the development priorities of Seychelles and to further deepen the close and enduring partnership between the two countries. (ANI)