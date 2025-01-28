PM Modi likely to visit US next month, says Donald Trump after 'productive' phone call

Just days after taking office, US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone to discuss various matters, including establishing a "fair" trade relationship between India and the US, as well as PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the US. While PM Modi expressed pleasure in the conversation, the White House described the call as "productive" in an official statement.

"India will do what is right": Trump says PM Modi agreed to address illegal immigration repatriation

"I had a long talk with him this morning (Monday). He is going to be coming to the White House, over next month, probably February. We have a very good relationship with India," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump-PM Modi Phone Call:

“Today, President Donald J Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation," the readout of the call by the White House said.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House said.

“The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” according to the readout.

Referring to Donald Trump, who assumed office as US President earlier this month, as "my dear friend," PM Modi expressed that India and the United States would collaborate to promote global peace, prosperity, and security. The Prime Minister also extended his congratulations to Trump on beginning his second term in office.

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," PM Modi said in a post on X.

