"India will do what is right": Trump says PM Modi agreed to address illegal immigration repatriation

US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi discussed global peace, security, and trade, agreeing to expand cooperation and strengthen their strategic partnership.

"India will do what is right": Trump says PM Modi agreed to address illegal immigration repatriation dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 9:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks on Monday, discussing key issues such as global peace, security, and trade. Trump revealed that Modi agreed to take appropriate action regarding the repatriation of illegal immigrants, stating, "India will do what is right when it comes to taking back illegal immigrants".

Their conversation also touched on expanding cooperation between the two nations, including security in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe. The White House emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship.

Furthermore, Trump announced that Modi is set to visit the White House in February, although the Ministry of External Affairs has yet to confirm this. Modi expressed his commitment to a "mutually beneficial and trusted partnership" with the US, congratulating Trump on his historic second term.

"Delighted to speak with my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump @POTUS . Congratulated him on his historic second term. We are committed to a mutually beneficial and trusted partnership. We will work together for the welfare of our people and towards global peace, prosperity, and security," PM Modi said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe," White House said after Modi's call with Trump.

The two leaders also discussed advancing the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

