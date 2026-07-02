Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi held bilateral talks in New Delhi. Takaichi, on a three-day visit, received a ceremonial welcome and will attend the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit to boost cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Thursday. The talks marked another step in further strengthening the special partnership built on trust. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present alongside other officials.

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Strengthening Special Partnership

Earlier, the Japanese PM Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X, "Further strengthening our special partnership. PM Sanae Takaichi of Japan was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. A partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values." Further strengthening our special partnership. PM @takaichi_sanae of Japan was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of @rashtrapatibhvn. A partnership for the future, built on trust and rooted in shared values 🇮🇳🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/QsKtcb9AmK — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 2, 2026

During the reception at the forcecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, PM Modi introduced his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries to the Japanese PM.

Earlier, Japan expressed its excitement to visit India as Takaichi arrived in New Delhi. In a post on X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer said, "Our heartfelt thanks for your warm welcome. We are very much excited to be visiting India!"

In another post, it further reflected on the commencement of summit meeting between the two leaders following the Japanese PM's ceremonial welcome. "The welcome ceremony has just concluded, and Prime Minister Takaichi will hold a summit meeting with Prime Minister Modi afterward," it wrote.

16th India-Japan Annual Summit

Takaichi is on a three-day official visit to India from July 1 to 3 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. During the visit, she will participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the summit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen cooperation across strategic, economic, technological and security domains. The visit is expected to focus on boosting investment and innovation, strengthening economic ties, and enhancing resilient supply chains in critical sectors such as semiconductors and critical minerals. (ANI)