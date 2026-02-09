Seychelles President Patrick Herminie invited PM Modi to be the Guest of Honour at the country's 50th Independence Day. The leaders discussed maritime security, and PM Modi announced a $175 million economic package for Seychelles.

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Monday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour for the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence Day. He made the announcement during the joint press meet with PM Modi here in the national capital on Monday.

He said that his visit is reflective of the longstanding friendship and mutual respect between India and Seychelles President Herminie said, "This year marks a significant milestone in our relations. In June, Seychelles and India will commemorate the golden jubilee of their diplomatic relations, coinciding with Seychelles' 50th anniversary of independence, to which Mr Modi will be invited as a guest of honour. We have shared our shared vision on cooperation over the next 5 years."

Focus on Maritime Security

He said that as Indian Ocean states, maritime security and regional stability remain central to the relationship and said that they reaffirmed the shared responsibility for promoting safety, stability and lawful activity in the western Indian ocean. "Our collaboration in maritime surveillance, security and defence capacity development continues to play a vital role in countering international crime, piracy and maritime threats and safeguarding critical sea lanes".

Broadening the Partnership

He further highlighted the support given to renewable energy, and resilience. He praised the ITEC program and noted that it has strengthened the country's institutional capabilities and human resources. "Tourism remains a cornerstone of the Seychelles economy, and India represents a growing market supported by improving air connectivity", he added.

He further noted that the discussions focussed on trade, investment and opportunities for greater collaborations. "India's growing role in health diplomacy, including the sharing of medical expertise, institutional partnerships, and specialised care, has delivered tangible benefits to the people of Seychelles...We signed a Memorandum of Understanding on sharing successful digital solutions for digital transformation", the President added.

PM Modi Announces Key Support for Seychelles

During the press remarks, PM Modi welcomed Seychelles as a full-time member of the Colombo Security Conclave and called defence and maritime cooperation are important pillars of the relationship.

$175 Million Special Economic Package

PM Modi also announced a special economic package of 175 million dollars for Seychelles to support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security. "Development partnership has been a strong foundation of India-Seychelles relations. All our efforts have been based on the priorities and needs of Seychelles. Moving forward in this direction, today we are going to announce a Special Economic Package of 175 million dollars. This package will support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security", PM Modi said.

Details of the Presidential Visit

Before the joint press meet, the leaders held a bilateral meeting. Seychelles President Patrick Herminie also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Sharing the details of his visit in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted how Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to guide and inspire the India-Seychelles partnership. "Honouring Bapu's enduring legacy and universal ideals. President Dr. Patrick Herminie of Seychelles paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Gandhiji's enduring principles continues to guide and inspire India-Seychelles partnership."

President Herminie arrived in the national capital on Sunday after completing engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his ongoing State Visit to India. This is his first trip to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles. (ANI)