In Melbourne, PM Narendra Modi hailed the Indian diaspora as the biggest reason for India-Australia ties reaching "great heights." On his third visit in 12 years, he termed it a "hat-trick" and said the diaspora made the relationship stronger.

Noting that it is his third visit to Australia in 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between India and Australia have reached great heights and the Indian diaspora has played a key role in this. Addressing a community event here, PM Modi said the daily routine of the diaspora keeps them connected to India and they are also contributing to the development of Australia.

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'Diaspora Played Biggest Role'

"When I visited Australia in 2014, it was the first time an Indian Prime Minister had visited in 28 years. And you might recall I said then that you would not have to wait another 28 years. This is my third visit in the last 12 years--a hat-trick of visits. This demonstrates the great heights that the relationship between India and Australia has reached. And do you know who played the biggest role in this? It wasn't Modi; it was all of you," he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the enthusiasm of the gathering. "I would like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we meet, and I pay my respects to their Elders, past, present and emerging. This show is houseful. It is a blockbuster... Before this, I had met you all twice in Sydney. I was also waiting to meet the people of Melbourne. So this time I thought I would have a flat white coffee with the people of Melbourne," he said.

'Indians Are Like Sugar Dissolving in Milk'

The Prime Minister talked of the deep connect of the diaspora with India. "There must be many among you who manage at least two time zones in your households. Here, children return from school according to Australian time, while grandparents back in India are waiting to connect via video call. It might be the weekend here, yet a live stream of a wedding in India is playing," he said.

"And alongside this routine, you are all contributing with full vigour to Australia's development. I am proud of you all. We Indians are just like sugar dissolving in milk, making it even sweeter. We Indians keep infusing the world with the essence of our love. The milk at home might be Australian, but the tea brewed is Indian. The lentils and vegetables are Australian, yet they are tempered with authentic Indian spices," he added.

Melbourne More Vibrant with Indian Hues

It is stated that the city of Melbourne offers a glimpse of all four seasons in a single day, PM Modi said, adding that the Indian community has made it even more vibrant with its own cultural hues. "Here in Melbourne and the surrounding areas, there are many places and markets infused with the spirit of Indianness. Some call them 'Little India,' while others call them 'Mini India'; whatever the name, they are steeped in Indian culture. Someone showed me a video of one such market. The video mentioned that sales are constantly going on there. People get completely swept up in the excitement of these sales; even if one isn't in the mood to shop, one ends up buying something anyway. 'Sale ke chakkar mein log ghanchakkar ban jate hain'," he said.

'India is a Country We Trust': Victoria Premier

Earlier, Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan on Thursday described India as "a country we trust" and underscored the deep people-to-people ties between India and the Australian state, saying the Indian community is "part of who we are" in Victoria. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the community event, Allan said Victoria deeply values its partnership with India and welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas.

"Mr Modi, I do invite you to take this message back home with you to India. Victoria respects India. We value your people. We welcome your students, your businesses, your families, your ideas. In Victoria, the Indian community is not just accepted, they are part of who we are," Allan said. Highlighting the growing strategic and economic relationship with India, the Victoria Premier said, "India is not just a country we trade with, it is a country we trust."

'Energy Defines Australia-India Partnership': PM Albanese

In his remarks, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the energy that "we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership". "It is this enthusiasm and dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said. (ANI)