Around 30,000 people gather in Australia for PM Modi's address. Following the community event, PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese held a summit, resulting in 18 outcomes to expand the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Around 30 thousand people have gathered to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to address the Indian diaspora at a community event. The gathering is perhaps the largest such to ever happen in Australia by any leader. Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, members of the Indian diaspora express their enthusiasm through an enthralling performance.

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Speaking with ANI, Madan Palsule, a member of Indian diaspora, said, "PM Modi is a dynamic and charismatic leader... We are all excited and we are presenting an Indian drama based on Shivaji's life... and we look forward to performing in front of PM Modi."

Another member of the diaspora said, "We welcome PM Modi here... I am waiting for him along with numerous other members of the Indian diaspora... We hope that Indian leaders keep coming here... We listen to him despite living abroad..."

India-Australia Summit Expands Strategic Partnership

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday, marking a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit resulted in 18 landmark outcomes, reinforcing ties across defense, energy, critical technology, and trade.

Accelerating Economic Cooperation

In a post on X, PM Modi on Thursday hailed the wide-ranging discussions held with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, which he noted resulted in "unparalleled outcomes" across multiple sectors. PM Modi reflected on the decision to accelerate the landmark Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) and stated that the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of cooperation between the two nations.

"Held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Albanese in Melbourne this afternoon. The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of 2022 has continuously expanded the scope of our cooperation. We have now decided to accelerate work on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, with unprecedented progress over the past few years," he wrote.

"We talked about how to add more vigour to trade and investment linkages. The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) will be balanced, ambitious and beneficial for both countries," he added.

Broadening Cooperation in Key Sectors

The Prime Minister further highlighted that the high-level talks achieved significant momentum across critical sectors, including renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, and education.

"Today's talks have unparalleled outcomes in areas such as renewable energy, climate action, nuclear energy, critical minerals, technology, education and more. Another highlight is the issuing of an important declaration to strengthen defence and security cooperation. Equally noteworthy is our discussions to work closely in shipbuilding, ship repair and maintenance," he wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia from July 8-10 culminated in 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)