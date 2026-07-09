During PM Modi's visit, Australia announced the return of three ancient Indian antiquities from Tamil Nadu. The gesture, part of a two-way heritage exchange, was lauded as a milestone in bilateral relations rooted in historical justice and respect.

Ancient Indian Antiquities Return Home

In a profound testament to the civilisational resonance anchoring modern diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Australia has transcended the traditional matrices of trade and defence to place India's rich cultural heritage at the forefront of bilateral relations. In a landmark gesture of cultural repatriation, Canberra is set to return three priceless ancient Indian antiquities, bringing the nation's stolen legacy back to its rightful soil.

The trio of exquisite artefacts, all traced back to the sacred temple traditions of Tamil Nadu, underscores a robust international partnership rooted in mutual respect and historical justice.

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Majestic Nandi Sculpture

Among the returned antiquities is a majestic granite sculpture of Nandi, the celestial vehicle of Lord Shiva. Sculpted during the 11th-12th century, the figure represents a cornerstone of Shiva temple architecture, epitomising unwavering devotion, strength, and faith.

11th-Century Bronze Trident

Reflecting the sublime mastery of medieval metalwork, Canberra is also returning an 11th-century bronze Trident featuring the Auspicious Kali (Bhadrakali). Revered as a fierce manifestation of the divine feminine associated with protection and absolute strength, this piece highlights the profound religious importance and artistic brilliance of the era.

Six-Headed Skanda Sculpture

Completing the triad is a remarkable 12th-century basalt sculpture depicting the six-headed Skanda, also widely worshipped across southern India as Lord Murugan. The war deity's multi-headed manifestation symbolises divine power and ultimate spiritual significance.

A Reciprocal Cultural Exchange

The formal announcement of this repatriation coincided with PM Modi's extensive bilateral engagements with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This historic milestone unfolded at a joint press interaction following high-level delegation talks in Melbourne, where PM Albanese framed the return of these treasures as part of a profound two-way exchange of heritage.

Highlighting a deep civilisational understanding, the Australian leader simultaneously lauded New Delhi for its progressive strides in returning an Australian First Nations ancestor currently housed at the Government Museum in Chennai. This reciprocal gesture reflects a robust cultural alignment, with both democracies actively building upon an already formidable relationship.

Addressing the media, PM Albanese welcomed the cooperative efforts to return the ancestral remains to their rightful home. "I welcome progress to repatriate the remains of an Australian First Nations ancestor held in the Government Museum in Chennai. The ancestor will be voluntarily and unconditionally repatriated by India to their Traditional Custodians," PM Albanese said.

Turning to the specific collections that housed the Indian antiquities, the Australian Prime Minister contextualised how Canberra's premier institutions are working to restore these historical items in a matching spirit of goodwill. "In the spirit of friendship, Australia will voluntarily return several items of cultural significance to India, previously held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of New South Wales," PM Albanese added.

Building a Civilisational Bridge

By anchoring the diplomatic dialogue in the healing of historical wounds, the joint initiative serves as a powerful catalyst for justice and reconciliation, elevating the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Australia and India share a deep history, and we are building strong people-to-people links between our two countries. The repatriation of a First Nations ancestor promotes healing, justice, and reconciliation. I commend Prime Minister Modi for the decision to repatriate the Australian First Nations ancestor to their Traditional Custodians," PM Albanese stated.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi and the visiting delegation for their constructive engagement, the Australian leader reaffirmed that this civilisational bridge effectively eliminates the geographical distance separating the two global partners. "While we are separated by an ocean, we are indeed the closest of friends. Today marks the next year in our partnership, as we are reminded that we need to continue our ongoing work," PM Albanese stressed. (ANI)