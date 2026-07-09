A Chinese woman revealed that she spent years biting her husband's toes in a desperate attempt to stimulate his nerves, a practice she believes helped him recover from a prolonged vegetative state.

A Chinese woman revealed that she spent years biting her husband's toes in a desperate attempt to stimulate his nerves, a practice she believes helped him recover from a prolonged vegetative state. Song Mei, 45, a former kindergarten art teacher from Henan province in central China, and her husband Zhao Jinqian, a waterproofing worker, had built a simple life with their two children before a tragic accident changed everything.

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Known for their generosity despite limited means, Song regularly offered free painting lessons to underprivileged children, while Zhao sponsored the education of a student from a remote mountain village after years of physically demanding work on construction sites.

In October 2019, Zhao rushed to rescue a trapped three-year-old child from the roof of a warehouse. Holding the toddler tightly in his arms, he plunged nearly six metres after losing his footing, using his own body to shield the child from the impact.

While the child escaped without injuries, Zhao suffered catastrophic brain damage and multiple fractures after landing head-first. Doctors warned that his chances of regaining consciousness were almost nonexistent, calling his survival nothing short of miraculous.

Determined not to give up, Song quit her job and devoted herself entirely to caring for her husband. She spent every day cleaning him, massaging his body, talking to him, and selling her paintings online to support the family financially.

The rescued child's father also stood by the family during their darkest days. Despite struggling financially himself, he reportedly borrowed and raised 45,000 yuan (approximately US$6,600) to contribute towards Zhao's treatment.

According to Song, doctors advised her to stimulate Zhao's fingers and toes to encourage nerve recovery. One day, she accidentally bit one of his toes and noticed a slight physical response.

Encouraged by the reaction, she began covering his foot with a food bag before gently biting his toes every day for years, later believing the unusual routine played a crucial role in helping him regain consciousness.

In 2024, Zhao slowly began opening his eyes. Although he still could not move or speak, his responses to external stimulation steadily improved, giving Song renewed hope after years of uncertainty.

Alongside his rehabilitation, Song continued singing to him every day while surviving on less than four hours of sleep each night.

Today, Zhao has made remarkable progress. He can understand conversations, respond by raising his hand, and briefly stand with assistance.

The most emotional moment came on June 30 when Zhao turned towards his wife from his hospital bed and softly whispered, "Song Mei, I love you." Overwhelmed with happiness, Song laughed through her tears and rested her head against him.

During writing exercises, the only words Zhao could manage were his wife's name, a touching reminder of the bond that carried them through years of hardship.

Reflecting on their journey, Song had earlier written on social media, "Everyone says the road ahead is difficult, but husband and wife are meant to weather hardship together. I do not know the best cure, but I am willing to keep going through all the long years."

Details about Zhao's future treatment have not yet been disclosed.