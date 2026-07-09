Australian PM Anthony Albanese praised the Indian diaspora as a 'living bridge' and called PM Modi a 'true friend' at a Melbourne event, highlighting the growing strength of the bilateral partnership and the community's contributions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday lauded the Indian diaspora as the "living bridge" between Australia and India, saying the energy and enthusiasm witnessed at the community event welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne reflected the growing strength of the bilateral partnership between the two democracies.

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Addressing thousands of members of the Indian community in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Albanese described PM Modi as "a true friend of Australia", calling it an honour to host the Indian leader in Melbourne. "As a true friend of Australia and a very dear friend of mine, it is an honour to host you this evening," Albanese said, adding that the atmosphere inside the packed stadium symbolised the dynamism of India-Australia ties.

"The energy that we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership. It is an enthusiasm and a dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said.

Albanese Recalls Fond Memories of India

Albanese fondly recalled his visits to India and mentioned, "When Prime Minister Modi hosted me three years ago, we did a lap of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in a chariot. That was an experience I will never forget," he said.

The Australian Prime Minister said the warmth and affection he experienced during his visit to Gujarat was equally visible at Thursday's community gathering in Melbourne. "I can say without a shadow of a doubt, the depth of affection that I felt between our two peoples in Gujarat in 2023 is just as palpable and present tonight among this incredible crowd," he said.

Recalling his first visit to India as a backpacker in 1991, Albanese said travelling across the country helped him understand its diversity and hospitality. "I learned there something very simple and clear that I have communicated to my fellow Australians. If you want to understand India, get on a train," he said, adding that wherever he travelled he was welcomed into people's homes and experienced the richness of Indian culture.

Praise for Indian Diaspora's Contributions

Describing India and Australia as "two great democracies" and "two great multicultural societies," Albanese said the bilateral relationship was underpinned by shared values and deep people-to-people ties. He paid tribute to the more than one million Australians of Indian origin, saying their contribution has strengthened Australia's economy, society and multicultural identity.

"Your generosity of spirit shines through in every way. In times of trouble or national crisis, have told Prime Minister Modi this in private before many times, but today I say it publicly as well. It is the Australian Indian community who are the first to volunteer their help and to lend a hand to their fellow community members."

He added, "It is a generosity that extends to building the prosperity of our nation too, whether through boosting skills in critical industries like healthcare and IT, growing Australia's dynamic small business sector, or the contribution that so many students from India make when they choose Australia as their destination to invest in themselves and their education. And that is especially true here in the education state of Victoria."

The Australian Prime Minister also highlighted the Indian diaspora's contribution to Australia's healthcare, information technology and small business sectors, while acknowledging the importance of Indian students to Australia's education ecosystem, particularly in Victoria.

Expanding Educational Partnership

Albanese further noted the expanding educational partnership between the two countries, recalling that Victoria-based Deakin University became the first foreign university to establish a campus in India, paving the way for deeper academic collaboration.

Concluding his address, the Australian Prime Minister said Australians had been enriched by the Indian community's cultural and economic contributions. "We are a better nation because we have you in it. You are the living bridge between Australia and India," Albanese said.

Broadening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia which has seen major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)