PM Modi spoke with the leaders of Jordan and Malaysia, extending Eid greetings. He condemned attacks on West Asia's energy infrastructure, calling them condemnable, and emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and stability.

PM Modi speaks with Jordan's King Abdullah II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings of Eid al-Fitr to King Abdullah II of Jordan and said attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are "condemnable" and warned that such actions could trigger further escalation. In a post on X, PM Modi said he conveyed advance Eid greetings to the Jordanian monarch and discussed the evolving situatio in the region.

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Conveyed advance Eid wishes to my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, over phone. We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2026 "Conveyed advance Eid wishes to my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan, over phone," PM Modi said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the growing tensions in West Asia and underlined the need for diplomatic engagement to restore stability.

"We expressed concern at the evolving situation in West Asia and highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," PM Modi said.

Attacks on energy infrastructure 'condemnable'

The Prime Minister said both sides stressed the importance of maintaining uninterrupted trade and energy supply routes in the region.

"Attacks on energy infrastructure in West Asia are condemnable and can lead to avoidable escalation," he added.

Jordan thanked for repatriation efforts

PM Modi also thanked Jordan for helping to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals who were stranded in the region amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"Deeply appreciated Jordan's efforts in facilitating the safe return of Indians stranded in the region," he added.

Call with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings of Eid al-Fitr, also known as "Hari Raya Aidilfitri" in Malaysia, to Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister of Malaysia.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke with my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, and conveyed warm greetings to him and the people of Malaysia on the occasion of the upcoming festival of Hari Raya Aidilfitri."

PM Modi further said that the discussions among the counterparts were along the "concerning situation" in West Asia, and also, according to the Prime Minister, there was a reaffirmation from both sides on the "shared commitment" to "de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy".

"We also discussed the deeply concerning situation in West Asia and reaffirmed our shared commitment to de-escalation and the early restoration of peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi said. (ANI)