PM Modi returned to New Delhi following the 49th ASEAN Summit and the Quad leaders' summit in Manila, where he advocated for peace and prosperity while announcing new initiatives in maritime cooperation, disaster management, and regional security.

PM Modi Concludes Two Day Visit to Manila for ASEAN and Quad Summits

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday after concluding a high-level diplomatic two-day visit to Manila, the Philippines, where he participated in the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila. During his visit to the Philippines, PM Modi attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS). Additionally, he participated in the QUAD leaders' summit on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit alongside US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Prime Minister Modi anchored India’s Indo-Pacific outreach around peace, prosperity, and predictability across the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS).

Released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the official outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit from November 16 to 17, 2026, highlighted major multilateral adoptions alongside a comprehensive series of national announcements aimed at deepening regional integration. At the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit, leaders formally adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management. Building on this framework, India and the regional grouping agreed to bolster early warning systems, share satellite data, conduct joint simulation drills, and promote ethical artificial intelligence applications for disaster risk assessment and response coordination under the 2026–2030 Plan of Action.

To expand bilateral engagement across strategic, economic, and cultural domains during the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Modi put forward a series of major announcements. These include a long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan covering connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness, and seafarers’ security, alongside a Joint Cyber Forensics Training Program for regional capacity building. Furthermore, New Delhi announced ASEAN-India Nuclear Energy Technical Exchanges, an ASEAN-India Space Hackathon, and cooperation on mining and critical minerals. People-to-people ties were further reinforced through an ASEAN-India Youth Connect initiative featuring a Youth Summit, Young Parliamentarian Exchanges, and Start-up Hackathons, enhanced scholarships for ASEAN students at Nalanda University, an ASEAN-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at WAVES 2027, and free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries. PM Modi also met US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae for the Quad Leaders’ Summit, marking nearly a decade since the grouping's revival and the tenth anniversary of the vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific first articulated by the late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 2016. (ANI)