AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf praised India's commitment to strengthening Africa ties, specifically noting its role in securing the AU's G20 membership. Both sides discussed future cooperation in technology, trade, and youth skilling.

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], November 26 (ANI): African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Wednesday appreciated New Delhi's efforts and dedication across diverse domains, including securing the African Union's (AU) permanent inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency, as both sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties across education, youth skilling, energy, emerging technologies and commerce, the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia stated. The Chairperson made the remarks when India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Devesh Uttam, formally submitted his letter of accreditation to him in Addis Ababa.

"The Chairperson appreciated India's role and commitment across multiple spheres, particularly building on historical ties, education, capacity building, health, manufacturing, peacekeeping and permanent membership of AU to G-20 during India's chairmanship," the Indian Embassy in Ethiopia posted on X. According to the Indian mission, the two sides held discussions aimed at expanding collaboration across key sectors. "Both sides discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in education and skilling of youth, energy, emerging technologies, and trade and business," it added.

The Embassy further noted that the two sides underscored the resilience of the India-Africa partnership and also discussed the convening of the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next year. "Reaffirming the strength of the India-Africa partnership, they noted the many areas where the two can jointly advance South-South cooperation. The discussion also covered the convening of the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit next year," it stated.

Earlier, on October 24, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hosted Heads of Mission from African nations, with their discussions centring on various facets of the India-Africa relationship, Africa's growing stature in a multipolar global order and fresh avenues for people-centric collaboration. "Delighted to host Heads of Mission from Africa this afternoon. The India-Africa partnership is one of shared histories, common aspirations and Deep South-South solidarity. We discussed its different aspects, the rise of Africa in a multipolar world and new possibilities for our people-centric cooperation," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X. Prior to that, in October, during an address in Addis Ababa, EAM Jaishankar remarked that India worked steadfastly during its G20 Presidency in 2023 to ensure permanent membership for the African Union, adding that "the same logic now applies to the reform process of the UN Security Council". (ANI)