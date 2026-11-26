External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with defence journalists from over 30 countries in New Delhi to discuss India's growing defence capabilities and evolving global security landscapes shaped by emerging technologies.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with defence journalists from over 30 countries who are on a familiarisation visit to India, highlighting the country's growing defence capabilities. He said he had an engaging conversation with the visiting journalists and expressed happiness that they had an opportunity to witness India's growing defence capabilities. In a post on X, EAM wrote, “Engaging conversation today with defence journalists from over 30 countries on a familiarisation visit to India. Glad they had an opportunity to witness India’s growing defence capabilities.” Engaging conversation today with defence journalists from over 30 countries on a familiarisation visit to India. Glad they had an opportunity to witness India’s growing defence capabilities. Talked about changes to the security landscape shaped by emerging technologies, importance of reliable & diverse partnerships, and other topical issues. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 25, 2026 He said the discussion covered changes in the security landscape shaped by emerging technologies, the importance of reliable and diverse partnerships, and other topical issues. “Talked about changes to the security landscape shaped by emerging technologies, importance of reliable & diverse partnerships, and other topical issues,” the post read.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Minister-President of Germany's Lower Saxony state, Olaf Lies, and discussed strengthening India-Germany and India-European Union (EU) cooperation, with a focus on strategic, economic and technological partnerships amid the current global situation. Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar said the discussions also covered the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues. "Glad to meet Minister-President Olaf Lies of Lower Saxony, Germany. Discussed the strategic, economic & technological imperative of closer India-Germany and India-EU cooperation in the current turbulent era. Appreciate his positive sentiments in that regard. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," Jaishankar said in the post.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a meeting with a high-level delegation led by Lies, who is currently on his India visit, to explore opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including automotive, engineering, ports, shipbuilding and ship recycling, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, skilled mobility and defence. According to the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, both sides also discussed opportunities in India's Defence Industrial Corridors and welcomed the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), noting its potential benefits for both sides. (ANI)