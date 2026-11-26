CAPAC Chair Grace Meng criticizes new Trump administration tariffs on 14 Asian economies, warning they will significantly harm AANHPI-owned businesses that rely on imported goods and increase costs for consumers and families.

Washington, DC [US], November 26 (ANI): US Representative Meng (NY-06), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), has criticised the Trump administration’s proposal to impose a new round of tariffs on 14 economies, nearly all of them in Asia, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Chair of CAPAC has said that businesses owned by Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs), which rely on imports of ethnic and cultural goods, are "hit especially hard" due to the tariffs.

“President Trump is doubling down on his costly tariffs that have made life more expensive for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPIs). His reckless trade wars have hit our nation’s three million AANHPI-owned businesses especially hard, many of which rely on imported ethnic and cultural goods that cannot be produced domestically.

“From New York City’s Chinatown to Chicago’s Little India to Orange County’s Little Saigon, our communities are being crushed by Trump’s failed economic policies and want leaders who will deliver affordability. Next year, CAPAC members will reclaim Congress’s constitutional authority under Article I to regulate trade and work to end these costly tariffs once and for all.”

Tariffs on everyday goods and groceries have added additional costs for families, consumers, and small businesses. As of September 2026, the average household in the United States has had to pay an additional USD 4,700+ for goods and services due to rising costs under President Trump. In a post-midterm election survey, the top issues that Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters want Congress and the President to address are the cost of living/inflation (53%), jobs and the economy (37%) and health care costs (33%).

Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander-owned businesses represent 11 per cent of all employer businesses, despite making up only 7 per cent of the total US population. Nearly 20 per cent of all businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sector are Asian owned, with around three-quarters of all counties in the U.S. having at least one Asian restaurant of any kind. AANHPI-owned businesses also employ over 5 million Americans and generate more than a trillion dollars in sales.

In September 2025, CAPAC Chair Grace Meng hosted a press conference to highlight the devastating impacts of President Trump’s tariffs on Asian American businesses and communities across the country. In February 2026, Chair Meng issued a statement after the Supreme Court struck down the Trump administration’s sweeping tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977. (ANI)